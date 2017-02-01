Georgia Tech Football Recruiting: LB Jaquan Henderson Signs LOI

Safety Jaquan Henderson signed his letter of intent on Wednesday, officially making him the 19th member of Georgia Tech’s 2017 recruiting class.

OLB

Jaquan Henderson 6’1.5 – 208 lbs, Newton (Covington, GA)

Outside linebacker Jaquan Henderson officially became a member of Georgia Tech’s football program on Wednesday as he signed his letter of intent. The Covington, Georgia native is considered to be a consensus top-five prospect for the Yellow Jackets across the four major recruiting services.

Recruitment Overview:

Henderson’s star rating among the four services goes as the following;

247Sports : ★★★

: ★★★ ESPN : ★★★★

: ★★★★ Rivals : ★★★

: ★★★ Scout: ★★★★

The decision on Henderson appears to be a split decision between the four recruiting services. While ESPN and Scout both rank the Covington, Georgia native as a four-star linebacker. 247Sports and Rivals both respectively rank him as a three-star recruit.

Overall, 247Sports’s composite rating which take in all four services ratings, gives Henderson a grade equal to that of 88.13 out of 100. According to 247Sport’s rating breakdown, Henderson’s 88.13 puts him just outside the four-star threshold of 89.

Henderson was highly recruited by teams across the country and received a total of 24 offers. Other notable schools that recruited Henderson include Arkansas, California, LSU, Michigan,Michigan State, Nebraska, North Carolina, and UCLA among others.

Prior to his commitment to Georgia Tech on January 22nd, Henderson was committed to Butch Jones and the Tennessee Volunteers. However, a January 20th visit to Atlanta and The Flats appeared to have change Henderson’s mind. After visiting with Paul Johnson and staff, Henderson pulled the trigger two days later.

What It Means for Georgia Tech:

Henderson is Georgia Tech’s (#) signee of the 2017 recruiting class. He is one of three expected linebackers in the 2017 recruiting class joining Buford, GA’s TD Roof and Murfreeesboro, TN’s Kaleb Oliver. Henderson will join a rather young linebacker unit at Georgia Tech that already features a combined six freshman and sophomores with only two current linebackers scheduled to be leaving the program following next season.

Henderson could end up being a very versatile player for Georgia Tech going forward. The three-star has the ability to play three positions in cornerback, linebacker and safety. His flexibility will allow them to use him in multiple packages and potentially multiple positions in the future.

Additional Coverage:

For more coverage on Georgia Tech’s national signing day be sure to check out our 2017 live recruiting tracker. If you want a look at National Signing Day at a national level here on the FanSided Network, be sure to check out Saturday Blitz.

