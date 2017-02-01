Georgia Tech Football Recruiting: DT Antwan Owens Signs LOI

The 11th signee in the Georgia Tech 2017 recruiting class on Wednesday was Florida product Antwan Owens. A former Central Florida commit, Owens is one of two Tallahassee natives in Paul Johnson’s class this year.

DE

Antwan Owens Amos P. Godby (Tallahasee, FL)

Antwan Owens had been committed to Central Florida since June of last year, but an offer by the Jackets in early November opened the door for Georgia Tech coaches an opportunity to snag another Tallahassee native in this three-star.

Yet another versatile player, Owens played offense at Amos P. Godby High School at the tight end position. He also got snaps with the field goal unit as a lineman. He finally took a visit to Atlanta in mid-January, and flipped his commit later in the month.

Recruitment Overview:

Owens’ star rating among the four services goes as the following;

247Sports : ★★★

ESPN : ★★★

Rivals : ★★★

Scout : ★★

Owens is listed anywhere between 6’2″ and 6’4″ and around 286 lbs by most major recruiting outlets. He bring to the table a 247Sports composite rating of 81.92, making him a solid three-star prospect.

On defense, Owens doesn’t seem to mind getting in the middle of the action, and could lend a lot to Tech in the area of plugging up the middle, and blocking the run. He has a knack for taking on multiple blockers.



What It Means for Georgia Tech:

Not only did Owens flip from Central Florida to Georgia Tech, but he also turned down offers from 26 other schools including Kentucky, Maryland, South Florida, Mississippi State, Cincinnati, Indiana, Florida, Georgia Southern, NC State and Wake Forest. Stealing a highly sought after recruit from the talent rich Sunshine State is always a positive.

Prior to National Signing Day, the Yellow Jackets only showed five DE/DT players on their pre-season depth chart, so Owens and other 2017 commits may have immediate impact opportunity through spring and summer practice.

Additional Coverage:

For more coverage on Georgia Tech’s national signing day be sure to check out our 2017 live recruiting tracker. If you want a look at National Signing Day at a national level here on the FanSided Network, be sure to check out Saturday Blitz.

