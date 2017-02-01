Georgia Tech Football Recruiting: DE Kelton Dawson Signs LOI

Defensive end Kelton Dawson signed his letter of intent on Wednesday, officially making him the newest member of the Georgia Tech Football Program.

DE

Kelton Dawson 6’2.5 – 242 lbs, Stockbridge (Stockbridge, GA)

One of Georgia Tech’s most recent commitments has sent in his letter of intent. Stockbridge, Georgia defensive end Kelton Dawson is now an official member of Georgia Tech football.

Recruitment Overview:

247Sports: ★★★

ESPN: ★★★

Rivals: ★★★

Scout: ★★★

A consensus three-star prospect across the board, the 6-foot-2, 242-pound defensive end was a late addition to Georgia Tech’s 2017 recruiting class. Dawson committed to Paul Johnson and company on January 21st.

The Stockbridge native garnered a total of 18 scholarship offers from mostly FBS schools. The recruiting process for Dawson was a long one, visiting several schools including Cincinnati, Purdue, and West Virginia.

Some of Dawson’s other offers included Cincinnati, Illinois, Kentucky, Marshall, Missouri, Purdue, and West Virginia.



What It Means For Georgia Tech:

Dawson is one of two defensive end prospects in Georgia Tech’s 2017 recruiting class. He will be joined by former UCF commitment and Florida native Antwan Owens this June when players arrive on campus.

Dawson will help replenish a defensive line that lost a few quality players from the past season. That being said, with the considerable depth the Yellow Jackets already have on the defensive line Dawson is most likely headed for a redshirt season his true freshman year.

Additional Coverage:

For more coverage on Georgia Tech’s national signing day be sure to check out our 2017 live recruiting tracker. If you want a look at National Signing Day at a national level here on the FanSided Network, be sure to check out Saturday Blitz.

This article originally appeared on