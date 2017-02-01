Georgia Tech Football Recruiting: DE Cortez Alston Signs LOI

Defensive end Cortez Alston signed his letter of intent on Wednesday, officially making him a member of the Georgia Tech football program.

Defensive end Cortez Alston is officially a member of the Georgia Tech Yellow Jacket as he signed his letter of intent on Wednesday. The Westminster School standout will be playing his college ball just 15 minutes away from his Alma mater.

Recruitment Overview:

The 6-foot-3, 250-pound Atlanta native will be staying at home by playing at Georgia Tech. His star rating by the four major recruiting services is the following:

247Sports: ★★★

ESPN: ★★★

Rivals: ★★★

Scout: ★★★

A consensus three-star recruit, Alston should be a quality player for the Yellow Jackets over the next four or five years. Despite being incredibly gifted with his physical skill set, Alston is an incredibly intelligent which should help him develop faster when adapting the mental side of the game at the college level.

His intelligence is on display with just a quick glance of his offer sheet. While he received offers from schools like Michigan State, Notre Dame, Tennessee, and USC, they are not impressive as some of the rest. His most impressive offers include Ivy League schools Cornell, Harvard, and Pennsylvania.

Before committing to Georgia Tech on December 21st, Alston took just two visits. His first visit was to The Flats on December 9th before taking a trip to the City of Brotherly Love a week a later to visit Pennsylvania.

Prior to his commitment, recruiting experts believed that Alston was most likely to commit to California or Notre Dame. Luckily for Paul Johnson and staff, Alston decided to stay at home and commit to the Yellow Jackets.

What It Means for Georgia Tech:

Alston was the (#) player to sign his letter of intent to play at Georgia Tech from the 2017 recruiting class on Wednesday. He is expected to be one of three defensive ends from the recruiting class to arrive on campus in June. He will be joined by fellow Atlanta native Kelton Dawson and Florida’s Antwan Owens.

Alston will most likely take a redshirt year in 2017 as the Yellow Jackets have a strong amount of depth already on the roster that will include a total of 17 players on the defensive line.

