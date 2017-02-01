Georgia Tech Football Recruiting: Cornerback Tre Swilling Signs LOI
Cornerback Tre Swilling signed his letter of intent on Wednesday, officially making him the 16th member of Georgia Tech’s 2017 recruiting class.
Tre Swilling
6’0 – 180 lbs, Brother Martin (New Orleans, LA)
Cornerback Tre Swilling officially joined the Georgia Tech football program on Wednesday when he signed his letter of intent. Like his brother Bruce, Tre is a legacy recruit for the Yellow Jackets, joining the program following in the footsteps of his father Pat. Pat Swilling was an all-american linebacker for Georgia Tech in 1985 and was named to the College Football Hall of Fame in 2009.
DB Tre Swilling ➡️ 6-0/185/New Orleans, LA/Brother Martin
Video/info on ✍️ #18: https://t.co/qZVeAmoMGn#FutureJackets #NSD17 pic.twitter.com/bHHOlpVj12
— GeorgiaTech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) February 1, 2017
Recruitment Overview:
Swilling’s star rating among the four services goes as the following;
- 247Sports: ★★★
- ESPN: ★★★★
- Rivals: ★★★★
- Scout: ★★★
A short list of the schools that recruited Swilling include Alabama, LSU, Michigan, and Michigan. That being said, none of those offers were enough to sway Swilling away from the Yellow Jackets as he committed to the Yellow Jackets last year on August 22nd.
What It Means for Georgia Tech:
Tre Swilling is officially the ____ signee for Georgia Tech here on National Signing Day 2017. Swilling is one of an expected four cornerbacks to sign with the Yellow Jackets in the 2017 recruiting class when it’s all said and done. The class also features three safeties, allowing the Yellow Jackets to have tremendous depth in the secondary going forward.
Additional Coverage.
For more coverage on Georgia Tech’s national signing day be sure to check out our 2017 live recruiting tracker. If you want a look at National Signing Day at a national level here on the FanSided Network, be sure to check out Saturday Blitz.
