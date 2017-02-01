Georgia Tech Football Recruiting: Cornerback Tre Swilling Signs LOI

Cornerback Tre Swilling signed his letter of intent on Wednesday, officially making him the 16th member of Georgia Tech’s 2017 recruiting class.

CB

Tre Swilling 6’0 – 180 lbs, Brother Martin (New Orleans, LA)

Cornerback Tre Swilling officially joined the Georgia Tech football program on Wednesday when he signed his letter of intent. Like his brother Bruce, Tre is a legacy recruit for the Yellow Jackets, joining the program following in the footsteps of his father Pat. Pat Swilling was an all-american linebacker for Georgia Tech in 1985 and was named to the College Football Hall of Fame in 2009.

Recruitment Overview:

Swilling’s star rating among the four services goes as the following;

247Sports : ★★★

: ★★★ ESPN : ★★★★

: ★★★★ Rivals : ★★★★

: ★★★★ Scout: ★★★

Despite being as highly touted by some recruiting services as his brother, Tre received just ten scholarship offers compared to his brothers 24 total offers. That being said, the lack of offers may be due to the known interest that Tre had in Georgia Tech from the beginning of the process due to his father being an alumni. That being said, the schools that did offer Tre are not to be scoffed at.

A short list of the schools that recruited Swilling include Alabama, LSU, Michigan, and Michigan. That being said, none of those offers were enough to sway Swilling away from the Yellow Jackets as he committed to the Yellow Jackets last year on August 22nd.

What It Means for Georgia Tech:

Tre Swilling is officially the ____ signee for Georgia Tech here on National Signing Day 2017. Swilling is one of an expected four cornerbacks to sign with the Yellow Jackets in the 2017 recruiting class when it’s all said and done. The class also features three safeties, allowing the Yellow Jackets to have tremendous depth in the secondary going forward.

