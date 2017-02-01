Georgia Tech Football Recruiting: Center Connor Hansen Signs LOI

Center Connor Hansen was the seventh player on Wednesday to sign his letter of intent, officially making him a part of the Georgia Tech football program.

Connor Hansen Tallahassee, FL (Lawton Chiles)

When Tallahassee’s Connor Hansen came to camp at Georgia Tech last summer to see if he was a good fit for the offense, he decided to commit right on the spot.

Coaches worked him on the offensive side of the ball at center and guard, but defensive coaches showed interest in his workouts as well. That being said, Hansen’s interest almost certainly leans heavily towards playing offense, and center specifically.

Recruitment Overview:

Hansen’s star rating among the four services goes as the following;

247Sports : ★★★

ESPN : ★★★

Rivals : ★★★

Scout : ★★★

Hansen is a solid three-star prospect, and the No. 16 rated center nationally, according to 247Sports, while ESPN has him at No. 15. With a 247Sports composite rating of 82.94. He’s listed at 6’2″ and 325 lbs.

The Lawton-Chiles High School standout also played as a defensive lineman in high school, and had offers from Central Florida, Marshall, Army and Navy before becoming Paul Johnson’s second commitment of the 2017 recruiting class back in June of last year.

What It Means for Georgia Tech:

In Hansen, Georgia Tech gets at lot of size and versatility. With experience on both sides of the football, Paul Johnson needs versatile players in his offense where the front line often takes a physical beating even when things are going well.

Even at over 300 lbs, Hansen showed his athletic ability in high school, playing both baseball and basketball. Aside from Tech, his other serious interests were in Central Florida and Marshall.

Hansen isn’t the only offensive line prospect in this year’s signing class, but he’s the only one who maintains the center position from a recruiting standpoint, according to most outlets. The Yellow Jackets currently have 16 players listed at OL on their depth chart.

