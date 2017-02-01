Georgia Tech Football Recruiting; CB Dameon Williams Signs LOI

Cornerback Daemon Williams has officially joined the Georgia Tech football program as he signed his letter of intent on Wednesday.

Recruiting Overview:

William’s star rating among the four services goes as the following;

247Sports: ★★★

ESPN: ★★★

Rivals: ★★★

Scout: ★★★

A consensus three-star prospect, the 5-foot-11, 170-pound defensive back out of Norcross was not a highly recruited. Despite not being highly recruited, Williams did end up receiving a total of five FBS from respectable programs.

The offers that Williams collected were from Duke, Iowa, North Carolina, Wake Forest, and of course Georgia Tech.

What It Means for Georgia Tech:

Williams is part of one of the best stable of recruits at position in Georgia Tech history. Williams will join a group of recruits that includes Tre Swilling, Jaytlin Askew, and Gentry Bonds at the conerback position alone. The secondary as a whole was a vital part of the 2017 recruiting class and one of the biggest focuses by Paul Johnson and his staff.

Moving forward Williams is most likely to redshirt this upcoming season hoping to develop his game more to be come a more complete player.

