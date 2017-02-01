Georgia Tech Football Recruiting: ATH Bruce Jordan-Swilling Signs LOI

Athlete Bruce Jordan-Swilling was the (#) player on Wednesday to sign his letter of intent and officially making him a member of the Georgia Tech football program.

Bruce Jordan-Swilling Brother Martin (New Orleans, LA)

Running back and linebacker Bruce Jordan-Swilling has officially joined the Georgia Tech football program on Wednesday, signing his letter of intent. Jordan-Swilling’s signing comes off the heels of the University of Southern California recruiting the Louisiana native hard over the course of the last month, including the Georgia Tech legacy taking an official visit there on January 20th.

Bruce is the son of former Georgia Tech all-american Pat Swilling who was an All-American for the Yellow Jackets in 1985. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2009.

Recruitment Overview:

Jordan-Swilling’s star rating among the four services is the following;

247Sports : ★★★

ESPN : ★★★★

Rivals : ★★★★

Scout : ★★★★

Out of the four major recruiting services, the only service that doesn’t believe Jordan-Swilling is a four-star recruit is 247Sports. It’s an interesting dynamic recruiting rating wise for Jordan-Swilling as two services have him rated as a linebacker while two have him rated as a running.

Jordan-Swilling was highly recruited by programs throughout the country receiving a total of 27 offers. His commitment to Georgia Tech comes despite interest from programs such as Alabama, Florida State, LSU, Michigan, and Oklahoma among other top notable programs.

The Yellow Jackets joined Jordan-Swilling’s recruitment in the middle of the process, offering him in January of last year. Following the Yellow Jacket’s offer, Swilling received heavy interest from Alabama and LSU. Jordan-Swilling decided to shut down his recruitment for the most part on August 23rd, one day after his brother Tre committed to Georgia Tech.

What It Means for Georgia Tech:

Jordan-Swilling is the 17th member of Georgia Tech’s 2017 recruiting class to sign his letter of intent. If joining as a linebacker, Jordan-Swilling will be one of three linebackers to join the program from the 2017 class joining Kaleb Oliver and TD Roof. If he joins as a runningback, the legacy will join incoming backs Jordan Mason and Jerry Howard to form the core of the future of Georgia Tech’s backfield.

Jordan-Swilling’s ability to play on both side of the ball could up being extremely useful for the Yellow Jackets. While he most likely won’t see a role of playing on both sides, Jordan-Swilling could easily transition to the other side of the ball if needed, whether due to depth issues or if he is not a fit on the other side.

It will be interesting to see where Paul Johnson and staff choose to put Jordan-Swilling.

