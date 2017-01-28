Georgia Tech Football Recruiting: 2017 Recruiting Class Live Tracker

As National Signing Day draws near, Yellow Jacked Up presents a Georgia Tech Football 2017 recruiting class tracker, updated with the most recent developments.

With National Signing Day just a week away, Yellow Jacked Up launches it’s National Signing Day Live Trackers On this post, you can find the latest commitments or prospects visiting campus.

Current Georgia Tech Commitments (19):

The following are 19 players currently committed to the Yellow Jackets as of January 27th, 2017.

LB

Bruce Jordan-Swilling ★★★★ Brother Martin (New Orleans, LA) Visited USC on 1/20/17

S

Jaquan Henderson ★★★ 6’1.5 – 208 lbs, Newton (Covington, GA)

CB

Tre Swilling ★★★ 6’0 – 180 lbs, Brother Martin (New Orleans, LA)

DE

Cortez Alston ★★★★ 6’3 – 250 lbs, Westminster School (Atlanta, GA)

CB

Dameon Williams ★★★ 5’11 – 170 lbs, Norcorss (Norcross, GA)

OG

Zach Quinney ★★★ 6’5 – 265 lbs, Savannah Christian Prep (Savannah, GA)

OG

Michael Minihan ★★★★ 6’2.5 – 284 lbs, St.Louis School (Honolulu, HI)

ATH

Tobias Oliver ★★★ 6’2 – 175 lbs, Northside (Warner Robins, GA)

DE

Kelton Dawson ★★★ 6’2.5 – 242 lbs, Stockbridge (Stockbridge, GA)

LB

TD Roof ★★★ 5’11 – 200 lbs, Buford (Buford, GA)

S

Avery Showell ★★★ 6’2 – 195 lbs, St. Francis (Alpharetta, GA) Visiting Kansas State on 1/27/17.

DE

Antwan Owens ★★★ Amos P. Godby (Tallahasee, FL)

OC

Connor Hansen ★★★ Tallahassee, FL (Lawton Chiles)

P

Pressley Harvin III 6’0 – 235 lbs, Brother Martin (New Orleans, LA)

RB

Jerry Howard ★★★ 6’0 – 210 lbs, Rock Hill, SC (Northwestern)

RB

Jordan Mason ★★ Gallatin, TN (Gallatin Senior)

Early Enrollees :

The following recruits have already signed their letter of intent and have started classes.

CB

Jaytlin Askew ★★★ 5’9 – 170 lbs, McEachern (Powder Springs, GA) Enrolle Profile

CB

Gentry Bonds ★★★ 6’1 – 192 lbs, Riverdale (Murfreesboro, TN) Enrolle Profile

Players To Watch:

LB

Kaleb Oliver ★★★ Oakland (Murfreesboro, TN) The three-star linebacker visited the Yellow Jackets the last weekend (1/27/17) of the recruiting cycle as Georgia Tech hopes to land the Tennessee native. Currently, Ole Miss is the favorite to land Oliver whom he visited a week (1/20/17) before his Georgia Tech visit.

S

Tariq Carpenter ★★★ 6’2 – 191, Long County (Lincolnton, GA) A current UCF commit, Carpenter is visiting Georgia Tech alongside of Kaleb Oliver from January 27th to the 29th. Paul Johnson and staff have already flipped one commit from UCF, it will be interesting to see if they could make it a second with signing day just days away.

DE

Josh Johnson ★★★ 6’5 – 240, Peachtree Ridge (Suwanee, GA) Johnson originally visited the Yellow Jackets back on January 20th alongside Jaquan Henderson. A current Georgia Southern commitment, For now it seems as though Johnson will stay committed to GSU but will be a name to watch in the upcoming days.

DE

Myron Tagovaioloa-Amosa★★★ 6’4 – 270 lbs, Kapolei HS (Kapolei, HI) Georgia Tech appears to be one of the top five schools for the Hawaiian defensive end. Other remaining schools look to be Notre Dame, USC, and Vanderbilt. Tagovaioloa-Amosa is visiting Vanderbilt the final weekend of the recruiting cycle (1/27/16). He currently is a Notre Dame favorite.

DE

Marlon Williams ★★★ 6’0 – 197, McGill-Toolen HS (Mobile, AL) The uncommitted three star WR from Alabama took his visit to Georgia Tech on 1/27/2017. He currently sits as a favorite to land at UCF where he visited on January 13th.

DE

Stone Edwards ★★★ 6’4 – 240 lbs, Orange Senior HS (Hillsborough, NC) Edwards recently committed to Vanderbilt but still chose to take a visit to Georgia Tech which could be a good sign for Paul Johnson and staff.

WR

Adronicas Sanders 6’1 – 185, Fort Dorchester HS (North Charleston, SC) Georgia Tech appears to be the only notable school interested in the South Carolina native at this time.

DT

Boe Tufele ★★★ 6’3 – 310, Nathaniel Narbonne HS (Harbor City, CA) The Hawaii commit is visiting the Yellow Jackets on 1/28/17

