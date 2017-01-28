Georgia Tech Football Recruiting: 2017 Recruiting Class Live Tracker
As National Signing Day draws near, Yellow Jacked Up presents a Georgia Tech Football 2017 recruiting class tracker, updated with the most recent developments.
With National Signing Day just a week away, Yellow Jacked Up launches it’s National Signing Day Live Trackers On this post, you can find the latest commitments or prospects visiting campus.
Current Georgia Tech Commitments (19):
The following are 19 players currently committed to the Yellow Jackets as of January 27th, 2017.
Bruce Jordan-Swilling ★★★★
Brother Martin (New Orleans, LA)
Jaquan Henderson ★★★
6’1.5 – 208 lbs, Newton (Covington, GA)
Tre Swilling ★★★
6’0 – 180 lbs, Brother Martin (New Orleans, LA)
Cortez Alston ★★★★
6’3 – 250 lbs, Westminster School (Atlanta, GA)
Dameon Williams ★★★
5’11 – 170 lbs, Norcorss (Norcross, GA)
Zach Quinney ★★★
6’5 – 265 lbs, Savannah Christian Prep (Savannah, GA)
Michael Minihan ★★★★
6’2.5 – 284 lbs, St.Louis School (Honolulu, HI)
Tobias Oliver ★★★
6’2 – 175 lbs, Northside (Warner Robins, GA)
Kelton Dawson ★★★
6’2.5 – 242 lbs, Stockbridge (Stockbridge, GA)
TD Roof ★★★
5’11 – 200 lbs, Buford (Buford, GA)
Avery Showell ★★★
6’2 – 195 lbs, St. Francis (Alpharetta, GA)
Antwan Owens ★★★
Amos P. Godby (Tallahasee, FL)
Connor Hansen ★★★
Tallahassee, FL (Lawton Chiles)
Pressley Harvin III
6’0 – 235 lbs, Brother Martin (New Orleans, LA)
Jerry Howard ★★★
6’0 – 210 lbs, Rock Hill, SC (Northwestern)
Jordan Mason ★★
Gallatin, TN (Gallatin Senior)
Early Enrollees :
The following recruits have already signed their letter of intent and have started classes.
Jaytlin Askew ★★★
5’9 – 170 lbs, McEachern (Powder Springs, GA)
Gentry Bonds ★★★
6’1 – 192 lbs, Riverdale (Murfreesboro, TN)
Players To Watch:
Kaleb Oliver ★★★
Oakland (Murfreesboro, TN)
Currently, Ole Miss is the favorite to land Oliver whom he visited a week (1/20/17) before his Georgia Tech visit.
Tariq Carpenter ★★★
6’2 – 191, Long County (Lincolnton, GA)
Paul Johnson and staff have already flipped one commit from UCF, it will be interesting to see if they could make it a second with signing day just days away.
Josh Johnson ★★★
6’5 – 240, Peachtree Ridge (Suwanee, GA)
For now it seems as though Johnson will stay committed to GSU but will be a name to watch in the upcoming days.
Myron Tagovaioloa-Amosa★★★
6’4 – 270 lbs, Kapolei HS (Kapolei, HI)
Tagovaioloa-Amosa is visiting Vanderbilt the final weekend of the recruiting cycle (1/27/16). He currently is a Notre Dame favorite.
Marlon Williams ★★★
6’0 – 197, McGill-Toolen HS (Mobile, AL)
He currently sits as a favorite to land at UCF where he visited on January 13th.
Stone Edwards ★★★
6’4 – 240 lbs, Orange Senior HS (Hillsborough, NC)
Adronicas Sanders
6’1 – 185, Fort Dorchester HS (North Charleston, SC)
Boe Tufele ★★★
6’3 – 310, Nathaniel Narbonne HS (Harbor City, CA)
Check back routinely to find updated information on the Yellow Jacket’s 2017 recruiting class and any news or notes surrounding the class.
