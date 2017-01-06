Georgia Tech Football: Craig Candeto Named Quarterback and B-Backs Coach

Paul Johnson announced on Friday that former Navy quarterback and fighter pilot Craig Candeto has been named Georgia Tech’s quarterbacks and B-backs coach.

Craig Candeto, 34 was once a quarterback under Yellow Jackets head coach Paul Johnson when Johnson was head coach at Navy. Following his career at the U.S Naval Academy where he played football and baseball, Candeto served as a U.S fighter pilot for five years before retiring from the U.S Navy.

Candeto got back into football in 2009 following his stint in the Navy, he spent a year as a graduate assistant at Austin Peay under head coach Rick Christophel before joining Paul Jonhson’s staff for the first time in 2010 under the same position.

After two years as a grad assistant, Candeto joined The Citadel’s coaching staff as a quarterbacks and B-back coach where he would spend two seasons. He would move on to Capital University where he was head coach for three seasons. As a head coach, Candeto’s teams were known for their top offenses that broke several school records.

This past season, Candeto joined the Georgia Tech football program for his second stint and spent the season as the team’s assistant director of football operations. His promotion is brought on by former Yellow Jacket QB coach Bryan Cook leaving for the offensive coordinator job at Georgia Southern.

Candeto said the following in a press release from Georgia Tech earlier today.

“I want to start by thanking Coach Paul Johnson for this incredible opportunity,” Candeto said. “Having been around the program for the past year, I know that I am inheriting a talented group of great young men to work with at quarterback and B-back. I’m excited to help keep the program moving in the right direction.”

Candeto served as the Midshipman’s starting quarterback in each of Johnson’s first two seasons at the Naval Academy. Candeto over his two seasons rushed for 1,887-yards while throwing for 1,983-yards. Candeto also accounted for 44 total touchdowns over his two seasons. He was awarded the Navy Memorial Silver Helmet Award (team’s most outstanding player) in both years as starter and lead Navy to a Houston Bowl appearance in last season.

