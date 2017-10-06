Georgia LB Patrick facing possible suspension after arrest

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) Georgia junior linebacker Natrez Patrick could face a four-game suspension following his second arrest on marijuana charges in three years.

There was no immediate word on Friday regarding Patrick’s status for No. 5 Georgia in Saturday’s game at Vanderbilt. Patrick, the listed starter at ”Mike” linebacker, is tied for third on the team with 17 tackles.

According to the Athens-Clarke County jail report, Patrick was arrested Thursday night on a misdemeanor charge of possession of less than one ounce of marijuana. He also was charged with ”prohibited stopping, standing or parking.” He was released about an hour later after posting bond.

Patrick was suspended for one game against Kentucky as a freshman in 2015 following his first arrest on marijuana charges. According to the Georgia student-athlete handbook, a second marijuana violation brings a longer suspension which for football is four games.

Georgia has not released a statement on the arrest.

If Patrick is suspended for four games and the suspension begins this week, he would be eligible to return on Nov. 11 at Auburn. He would miss Southeastern Conference games against Vanderbilt, Missouri, Florida and South Carolina.

Patrick has started every game in the middle of a defense that has been the strong point for the Bulldogs, who are coming off a 41-0 win at Tennessee. Georgia ranks second nationally in scoring defense, allowing only 9.2 points per game.

That defense now could face depth problems at inside linebacker.

Georgia also could be without linebacker Reggie Carter, who is listed as Patrick’s top backup. Carter has missed practice this week due to an undisclosed injury this week.

If Georgia is without Carter and Patrick, such backups as freshmen Monty Rice and Nate McBride and junior Juwan Taylor could play bigger roles.

Patrick is Georgia’s third player to be arrested on marijuana charges this season. Running back Elijah Holyfield and wide receiver Riley Ridley each missed one game following separate offseason arrests.

—

More AP college football: www.collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25