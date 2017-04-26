Georgia Football: Offensive Line Key to Bulldogs Success in 2017

The Georgia football program and head coach Kirby Smart are under watchful eyes in 2017, and the offensive line will have to show improvement for this team to move forward.

In 2016, the optimism of Georgia football fans was unreasonably high, as it typically is when any major program hires a new coach.

There is more guarded optimism in Athens this year, but the expectations are still there for a hungry fanbase.

If Kirby Smart is going to live up to the expectations of fans in 2017, he will need the Georgia offensive line to take a major step forward. Any hope of assuaging doubts about the offensive line evaporated after the G-Day spring game, as the quality of that unit was still left unanswered.

The Bulldogs do face other questions: Will Jacob Eason blossom in his sophomore season in the same way Matthew Stafford once did at Georgia? Who will be the starters at receiver? Will the Bulldogs be able to build a more dominant defensive line?

Still, these questions are absolutely secondary next to the major question of the offensive line. Because it doesn’t matter how much improvement Eason shows in practice if he doesn’t have enough time to throw the ball during a game. Nick Chubb may be a first round talent, but if his offensive line allows initial contact behind the line of scrimmage, it’s going to be a long season.

New Additions

On paper, the Bulldogs have talent at several offensive line positions. Smart’s monster recruiting class of 2017 netted the team five-star tackle Isaiah Wilson and four-star talents Andrew Thomas and Netori Johnson.

There’s also Ben Cleveland, a jewel from the 2016 class expected by many to start at guard. Finally, there is D’Marcus Hayes, a JUCO transfer from Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College. If that college sounds familiar to Bulldogs fans, it should. Star defensive tackle John Jenkins came to Georgia from the same school.

It seems a mixed bag, as the Bulldogs lost three starters from last year’s team. Greg Pyke earned a second team All-SEC selection in 2016. However, the trio of Pyke, Brandon Kublanow and Tyler Catalina did not have a memorable 2017 season. In fact, many would argue that the offensive line was the team’s biggest weakness in 2017.

Transition

The transition from Mark Richt‘s balanced zone offense to Jim Chaney’s desired ground-and-pound did not go smoothly. Losing first-team All-SEC tackle John Theus was significant.

Additionally, the team lost starting tackle Kolton Houston. Chaney wanted to find a balance of running between the tackles and bouncing runs outside. Chaney also wanted to ease his true freshman quarterback into things by relying more heavily on running the ball.

The team showed signs of having issues in the running game following a loss against Tennessee. If the signs weren’t visible by then, they became abundantly clear in a loss against Vanderbilt.

Smart recruited bigger, more physical recruits this year. Time will tell whether the three heralded freshman earn starting jobs by the beginning of the season. How soon those recruits can transition into starters is yet unknown, but the blueprint is in place for the returning players.

Looking Ahead

Dyshon Sims spent this spring at right tackle, although he might be a better fit at guard. He looked overmatched during the G-Day game. Isaiah Wynn could be a good fit at left tackle, but his lack of experience at left tackle makes him an intriguing option but not a slam dunk. Lamont Gaillard excelled at center, but he hasn’t faced any competition.

Ben Cleveland did not play at the G-Day game, so fans can only imagine his fit as a potential starting guard. The incoming freshman did not play either.

Georgia offensive line coach Sam Pittman has his work cut out. Georgia fans can be sure the starters won’t be chosen until after more competition in the fall and even then, the competition might remain fluid. Georgia’s success in 2017 hinges on the offensive line.

With a mix of new blood and a few veterans, Smart can only hope this unit performs better than the 2016 group, and that Georgia’s anemic offense can be resurrected along with championship hopes for the fans.

