Georgia football: MVP’s from the Liberty Bowl win over TCU

Georgia football was involved in a war Friday afternoon. Kenny Hill and the Horned Frogs put up a great fight and had Georgia on the ropes for most of the ball game, and at times almost landed knock out shots.

But thanks to exceptional play from several players, the Bulldogs were able to regain and extend their lead in the fourth quarter to win. Here are a few of those players.

Nick Chubb

It was a rough first half for Chubb. In the opening quarters, he only had 13 yards on six carries. But he compiled 129 yards in the second half with longs of 48, 13 and 27 yards. In the end, Chubb had 143 yards on 17 carries with one touchdown.

It was a great performance by him to end the 2016 season and gives him momentum headed into his senior year. But more importantly, he helped his first year head coach win his first bowl game.

Lorenzo Carter

Carter was challenged by coach Kirby Smart after Christmas to step up and dominate. Carter responded with two tackles to open the game and a pair of forced fumbles throughout the game that proved crucial to the Bulldogs winning.

One of those fumbles came in the closing minutes of the second quarter when Carter tackled TCU quarterback Kenny Hill. That kept TCU from taking a possible 23-14 lead into halftime.

On the other side of the intermission, Carter forced a fumble 18 yards downfield which was recovered by Dominick Sanders. That began a Georgia drive hat ended with a 4-yard pass from Jacob Eason to Javon Wims to give Georgia a 21-16 lead.

Trenton Thompson

In the regular season, Thompson only had two sacks. Against TCU he had three. Two of those sacks were probably the most important plays of the game. Both came late in long drives by TCU, both led to 40-plus-yard field goal attempts, and both field goals were missed.

Two sacks definitely kept 14 points off the board for TCU. But with the inconsistent kicking by TCU, Thompson’s sacks prevented any points from being scored at all. For that, he earned defensive and all-around MVP honors for the Liberty Bowl.

Sony Michel

Michel earned offensive MVP honors for his performance against TCU. On 15 carries he had 18 yards with a touchdown and he also caught two passes for 39 yards with another touchdown.

Michel scored both of Georgia’s first half touchdowns. The first was a 4-yard run in the first quarter after a 77-yard catch by Isaiah McKenzie. The other was a 33-yard pass from Eason where he bowled over defenders at the goal line to cut TCU’s lead to 16-14.

Michel is also returning for his senior year and like Chubb, this game gives him a lot of momentum headed into 2017. They are already one of the most talented duos in college football. But if they stay healthy and Georgia ‘s offensive line improves, they’ll be the undisputed best tandem in the nation.

