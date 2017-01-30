Georgia fans’ guide to National Signing Day

Every year the first Wednesday in February is National Signing Day, and this year college football fans don’t have to wait long.

Feb. 1 is the date for national signing day this year, and here is everything Dawg fans need to know about college football’s unofficial national holiday.

Georgia enters national signing day with the third ranked recruiting class in the country. They currently have 23 commits, six of which are already on campus.

There is a lot of debate about how many spots Georgia has available in this 2017 class. There are at least three spots to fill, with some speculating as many as five.

Here are the remaining targets Georgia is still in the running for that will make their final decision on Wednesday:

Aubrey Soloman – Leesburg, GA

No. 25 overall, No. 2 DT

Considering: Michigan, Alabama, USC, Georgia

Announcement Time: 9:45 AM

Every year there is one story in recruiting that trumps all the others. This year it’s Solomon. Solomon committed to Michigan last June then decommitted in August. The week of the Army All-American game he named Alabama his leader by a “wide-margin.” Then in the all-american game he wore a Georgia mouthpiece. Then a week or so after, he started trending toward Michigan again. No one knows what this kid is going to do, but Signing Day wouldn’t be Signing Day without stories like this one.

Prediction: Michigan

Jamyest Williams – Loganville, GA

No. 74 overall, No. 8 CB

(Committed to South Carolina)

Considering: South Carolina and Georgia

Announcement Time: 9:00 AM

Williams is ranked as a corner, but he could potentially see the field on offense, defense, or special teams. He has been committed to the Gamecocks since August, but there has been a lot of speculation about him potentially flipping to the Dawgs. For what it’s worth, Williams’ teammate, Deangelo Gibbs, committed to Georgia and enrolled in January.

Prediction: Georgia

Tedarrell Slaton – Fort Lauderdale, FL

No. 69 overall, No. 2 OG

Considering: Florida, Georgia, Florida State, Michigan, Louisville

Announcement Time: TBD

Slaton has been thought to be a Florida-lean for a while, but Georgia has offered him an opportunity to play on the defensive line, which could sway him to the Bulldogs.

Prediction: Florida

Nico Collins – Pinson, AL

No. 135 overall, No. 23 WR

Considering: Georgia, Michigan, LSU, Alabama

Announcement Time: 2:30 PM

Collins has expressed his interest with playing with a talented quarterback, and Georgia fits that mold. Many considered Collins a Michigan-lean for a while, even speculating that he was a silent commit to the Wolverines at one point. LSU has also picked things up recently.

Prediction: Georgia

Leonard Warner – Snellville, GA

No. 177 overall, No. 7 ILB

Considering: Stanford, Florida State, Georgia

Announcement Time: 8:30 AM

Georgia was considered a favorite for Warner at one time, but some have speculated that he has been told there may not be room for him in this class.

Prediction: Stanford

Markaviest Bryant – Cordele, GA

No. 181 overall, No. 8 WDE

Considering: Georgia, LSU, Auburn, Alabama

Announcement Time: 11:00 AM

The “Big Cat” is the type of pass-rusher Georgia still needs to add to this class. He has recently named Georgia his leader, but this one is going to be a close race with LSU and Auburn coming on strong.

Prediction: Georgia

Devonte Wyatt – Decatur, GA

No. 272 overall, No. 14 DT

(Committed to Georgia)

Considering: Georgia and South Carolina

Announcement Time: 8:00 AM

Wyatt is in the opposite position of Jamyest Williams. After committing to South Carolina in June, Wyatt flipped to the Bulldogs in August. But the Gamecocks are still lurking and he may flip on signing day.

Prediction: Georgia

Ameer Speed – Jacksonville, FL

No. 353 overall, No. 41 CB

Considering: Georgia, Michigan State, North Carolina, Oregon, Virginia Tech

Announcement Time: TBD

Speed has the prototype size that Kirby Smart wants from his cornerbacks. Georgia has a big need at cornerback and 6’3 corners don’t grow on trees. After being a Virginia Tech-lean for a while, Speed has started to trend toward Georgia recently.

Prediction: Georgia

Latavious Brini – Hialeah, FL

No. 378 overall, No. 42 CB

Considering: FIU, South Florida, Miami, Georgia, Oregon

Announcement Time: TBD

Brini committed to Georgia back in July before decommitting in October. The Dawgs clearly have a need at corner, and his 6’2, 200-lb. frame fits exactly what Kirby wants. With Butch Davis now at FIU, they have picked up some steam in his recruitment.

Prediction: FIU

Eric Stokes – Covington, GA

No. 661 overall, No. 61 CB

Considering: Ole Miss, Louisville, Georgia, Iowa State

Announcement Time: 6:00 PM

Stokes is a track star and he might be the fastest corner in the entire country. If Georgia misses out on Williams and Speed, Stokes is likely the backup plan.

Prediction: Ole Miss

Larrell Murchison – Elizabethtown, NC

No. 86 overall (JUCO), No. 10 SDE

(Committed to Ole Miss)

Considering: Ole Miss, Georgia

Announcement Time: 11:00 AM

Murchison just recently picked up an offer from Georgia on his official visit a couple of weeks ago. While he is committed to Ole Miss, he admitted that the Georgia offer changed things. If Georgia misses out on Solomon and Wyatt decommits, I expect Murchison to end up in Athens.

Prediction: Ole Miss

