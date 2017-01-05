Iconic Georgia fan Mike ‘Big Dawg’ Woods dies

Georgia superfan Mike Woods has died at the age of 65, according to multiple reports.

RedandBlack.com reports the Madison County Coroner's Office confirmed Woods died on Jan. 4 due to a “cardiac event.”

Woods, known as “Big Dawg,” could be seen at almost every Georgia home game with the familiar Georgia bulldog painted on his head.

Woods had triple bypass surgery in 2015 after suffering a massive heart attack.

Woods started painting his head in 1990, following in the footsteps of his father, who died 1987.

– Scooby Axson

This article originally appeared on