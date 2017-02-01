Georgia Bulldogs National Signing Day recap

Although it was pretty quiet, Georgia’s signing day was one of its best in recent history, here is a quick recap on how it went for UGA’s 2017 class:

1: Drama? What Drama?

In some ways, Georgia’s day was quiet compared to many and it lacked star power. However, the main reason for this was because they had already secured 23 commitments before today. With 6 already enrolled in school, the other 17 all signed their LOI’s with no drama. Several recruiting services were trying to push several narratives that would have seen players go elsewhere. But in the end, none of that materialized and Georgia keep all it’s commits. While making a big splash on signing day can be fun, there is something to be said for ‘quietly’ bring in a top 3 class.

2. Upgrading positions of need:

The coaches really focused on upgrading the positions that the team was deficient in this past season. The offensive line got a lot bigger, with 6 prospects all over 300 lbs and the class signed 4 receivers that all stand over 6-2. On he defensive side of the ball, Georgia’s signed total of 7 players for their secondary. Each of these position groups was deficient in 2016, they should not be this year.

3. Bring on the Cornerbacks.

Speaking of cornerbacks, in somewhat of a surprise, UGA brought in three uncommitted ones today. Eric Stokes, Ameer Speed and Latavious Brini are all tall, long and very fast, qualities that are key to playing the top receivers in the SEC. This was clearly an area of focus because UGA pulled their offer to DE/DT Larrell Murchinson last night. All of these players are raw, but alongside the likes of William Poole and the stud safety prospects UGA has brought in, competition in this area is going to be intense.

4. Several top targets choose elsewhere.

While Kirby and co. are happy with their CB’s, they will be somewhat upset that they missed a couple of big targets. Aubrey Solomon, Jamyest Williams and Markaviest Bryant all chose to play their college football elsewhere. The first two were top 10 instate players and getting them to choose Georgia would have pushed this class over the top. That being said, you can’t win them all and the fact that Kirby secured 11 of GA’s top 16 players is pretty incredible.

5. Players better get ready to compete.

Smart has been saying this from day one, he expects everyone to compete. His second recruiting class really empathizes this and to be honest, he’s pushing this idea at every position. Jake Fromm is going to go after Jacob Eason, both the secondary and receiver positions are now loaded with talent, plus some of these OL recruits are going to win spots on day one. He’s even gone out and signed 2 more kickers this past week to push Rodrigo Blankenship.

One of the great things about this class is how much the players have interacted with each other and its clear this will be a tight group. But it’s even clearer that these new players are coming for peoples jobs and a lot of them are going to win. This type of competition is what has separated programs like Alabama for so long and it’s great to see Kirby bring that to Georgia. Nobody is going to be getting a free lunch at UGA in 2017. Not with these new dawgs coming to Athens.

This article originally appeared on