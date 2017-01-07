Future Buckeyes Play Well and Five Star Recruit Commits to Ohio State

More good news on the recruiting front for Ohio State.

Two players committed to the 2017 Ohio State recruiting class stood out in the Army All-American Bowl. Quarterback Tate Martell played well for the West team in limited action, and DE Chase Young lived up to his name, and his 5 star ranking, as he was chasing the West quarterbacks around.

Martell has been compared to Johnny Manziel and Russell Wilson and he reminded me a little bit of each of those players. With Martell’s composure and passing skills he looked like Wilson behind center, and he improvised like Manziel. Early in the game he was driven out of the pocket and rolled to his left and looked like he would be tackled for a big loss. He reversed his field, outran defenders, and almost got back to the line of scrimmage.

He then ran for an eight yard gain on a read option. In the third quarter he ran for an 18 yard touchdown and looked more like Stanford running back Christian McCaffrey than either Manziel or Wilson. He finished the game 3-5 passing for 23 yards and rushed for 38 yards on 7 attempts.

Young made things uncomfortable for the quarterbacks on the West squad. His stats and my eyeballs differed in this game evidently. I had Young credited with a sack early in the game and a nice tackle sliding down the line on a running back for a short gain. I saw on one report he was only credited with one tackle.

Here is what I do know, the 6-5 250 pounder looks college ready right now. The 5 star recruit appears to be something between a speed rusher like Noah Spence and a Joey Bosa type when those two played in all star games their senior year. Wouldn’t that be a good thing for Ohio State if Young was as game ready next season as Spence and Bosa were as freshmen?

Also Jeffrey Okudah, the No. 1 ranked cornerback in the nation, committed to play for Ohio State during the game. Okudah is a great addition to an excellent recruiting class. With the Ohio State defensive backs moving on to the NFL it was an important commit for Urban Meyer.

I’ll have an update on the 2017 recruiting class coming soon. The class is already an outstanding one, and it is sure to get even better. Stay tuned.

This article originally appeared on