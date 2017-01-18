Furman seeks to rebound in Hendrix’s first season

(STATS) – Furman will open the Clay Hendrix coaching era with a Sept. 2 trip to its oldest rival, Wofford.

The opener is part of an 11-game schedule announced Tuesday.

Furman and fellow Southern Conference program Wofford will meet in the 90th renewal of the Deep South’s oldest rivalry, which began in 1889.

The Paladins will play five home games against Elon (Sept. 9) and SoCon opponents East Tennessee State (Sept. 30), VMI (Oct. 14), Mercer (Oct. 21, Homecoming) and The Citadel (Nov. 11), the defending champion. The road schedule includes a visit to ACC member North Carolina State (Sept. 16).

Hendrix was hired on Dec. 19 after he spent the last 10 seasons at Air Force, including seven as offensive coordinator. A former offensive guard at Furman from 1982-85, Hendrix coached the position with the Paladins for 19 seasons from 1988-2006.

He will try to lift Furman from a 3-8 record last season.

—=

2017 Furman Schedule=

Sept. 2, at Wofford*

Sept. 9, Elon

Sept. 16, at North Carolina State

Sept. 23, at Colgate

Sept. 30, East Tennessee State*

Oct. 7, at Chattanooga*

Oct. 14, VMI*

Oct. 21, Mercer (Homecoming)*

Oct. 28, at Western Carolina*

Nov. 11, The Citadel*

Nov. 18, at Samford*

* – Southern Conference game