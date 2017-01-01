Funny Maine: How Alabama Fans Watched The Semi Finals

Funny Maine is back with another hilarious video showing how Alabama fans watched the semi finals.

If you haven’t been following along as Funny Maine does his “How Alabama Fans Watched…” videos this season you’ve really missed out. There are a lot of Tide flavored spoof videos on the internet, but there aren’t any better than Funny Maine’s.

This week Funny Maine is back to watch Alabama vs. Washington and Ohio State vs. Clemson. Let’s see how it turns out…

Oh man, I almost lost it with the trash bowls right off the bat. I saw a lot of how I watched the game in that video, though to be fair I wasn’t probably that kind to Lane Kiffin. Just think we only have one more game to yell “RUN THE DAMN BALL LANE.” And honestly after last night I think I may have to start yelling “RUN THE DAMN BALL WITH RUNNING BACKS LANE.” We are also going to have to come up with a “RUN THE DAMN BALL SARK” or the like this offseason, but that’s a problem for the week after next.

Funny Maine has really been one of my favorite parts of this season. Make sure you’re following him on Facebook and Twitter so you don’t miss anything before the National Championship game.

Also be sure not to miss our funniest tweets of the Peach Bowl, where we have gathered the funniest quips and jokes from the game.

If you’re in the mood to see fans who are so angry about Alabama winning they are losing their minds however check out this meltdown.

What do you think? What was your favorite tweet or joke from the Peach Bowl? Let us know on Facebook or in the comments below.

This article originally appeared on