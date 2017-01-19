FSU Football: Why Are Miami Fans Hating On FSU Recruiting?

FSU football is whipping the Miami Hurricanes on and off the field. However, ‘Canes fans continue to hate on the ‘Noles recruiting prowess.

Did you have a bigger brother or cousin that always beat you up when you were younger? That has to be how the Miami Hurricanes feel as of late.

They’re the loser of seven straight games to the ‘Noles, in which that loss usually results in a downward spiral for the rest of their season.

FSU football is also consistently beating the ‘Canes on the recruiting trails, and that’s a prime reason they’re beating them on the football field.

In fact, the last time Miami finished with a higher recruiting class than FSU football was 2008.

Which brings us to now where FSU has the No. 6 class nationally and the No. 1 class in the ACC. Miami is in the No.16 spot with 25 percent of their class considered “blue chip” players.

The ‘Noles and ‘Canes don’t compete for many of the same players nowadays, but a Miami target visited FSU earlier this week and Miami fans lost their minds.

Miami Fans React To Target Visiting FSU

Four-star receiver Devonta Smith from Louisiana visited FSU earlier this week and the visit went sort of under the radar. Apparently FSU has been recruiting Smith on the low low, and schools like LSU, Miami and Alabama are in the mix now.

Check the reaction Miami fans had when the news broke via Josh Newberg of 247 Sports:

Oh god ****ing dammit

Well dang. So it’s Bama, FSU, and us? Are we running third now?

This is going to be one of those days.

So no one thinks this is suspicious that FSU is all of a sudden on the radar where it’s always been Bama, LSU and Miami the whole cycle?

F$U has always been like this in recruiting, late to the party they aren’t invited to and able to buy their way in…is what it is.

Smh. Just when I felt the hoodie slowly coming off, and I was about to get up from the wall …I had to pull that mug back down, and get right back in my d boy stance.

he has enough playing time here and wants to take a trip to fswho? Recruiting is not for the weak….

Just chill, we get the last visit. Let’s see what the staff can do. Y’all act like we ain’t never beat fsu for kids

Relax….you know the FSU trolls are already lurking this board running back telling everyone were acting like the sky is falling…. We have more of a need than they do, I like CMR more established relationship with Smith…. In the last 2 cycles they have taken at WR George Campbell

Auden Tate

Devante Phillips

Nyquan Murray

Keith Gavin and currently have 2 others committed this cycle

But Wait, It Gets Better!!

As long as we still have our visit who the **** cares? Y’all worry too much man

No lie if these kids wanna be another player who had high billing but barely gets the ball thrown to them they will head to Alabama Florida state lsu if they wanna make plays they will come to this great program built on skill positions players who make plays

I picked a helluva day to stop sniffing glue.

Makes complete sense. FSU comes in outta nowhere while we struggling to close

His home town is only 6 hours from Tallahassee. Some of u are crazy. It is not like he was almost to FSU, so they said lets just go another hour or so. SMH So he visited, happened, don’t try and come up with excuses why he did.

A secret visit says a little more to me than a kid just trying to get a free trip.

Wow… Can’t understate how much I hate those ****s

Fsu opening up the bags.

Losing Smith to Alabama or LSU wouldn’t be too bad if we can land Pouncey and Thomas. But losing Smith to FSU would suck because they are weak at the receiver spot and he is an instant impact type guy. If the semenholes are our the new comp for smith, then we need to win that battle

Only Miami gets jerked around like this. Nobody else goes through what we have to go through.

fsu insiders are pros at this, they were able keep the whole visit under wraps until the last day with no outside distractions. meanwhile…

I’m shocked to see this thread is full of bleeding vaginas. I’ll brb, going to buy some pads for the fellas

Final Thoughts

Can a fan base get any more hilarious? I mean c’mon son. When’s the last time a near five-star wide receiver went to Miami from Louisiana? Hell, when has one gone to FSU?

Also, Miami has Johnny Wholestaff vying to be their quarterback next season. What blue chip recruit wants to go into that situation?

Let me tell ya, if you’re having a bad day and need a laugh, just goto one of the Miami football forums. You know the saying it could always be worse?

That one Miami fan couldn’t have said it any better.

Where’s the rolling on the floor emoji when you need it? I don’t think FSU gets this recruit for the record, but they’re still in the mix for 4-6 blue chip players.

