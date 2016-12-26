FSU Football: What’s Michigan Fans Opinion Of FSU?

FSU football rarely plays against Michigan football. We check in with Michigan fans to see what their opinion is of FSU and their level of play.

The ‘Noles opened around a touchdown underdog against Michigan in their Orange Bowl matchup on Friday, December 30th.

FSU football is (9-3) on the season with Michigan coming in at (10-2).

It’s always interesting to check in with opposing fan bases to get their opinion or perception of FSU for upcoming games.

This week is especially interesting considering Michigan fans probably only watched one FSU football game all year. That was the opener against Ole Miss since it was the only game on in the season finale.

The opinions are what you think they would be. Let’s delve in.

The FSU May Have A Long Day Crowd

I can’t get a good read on FSU because I am not sure the ACC is very good. They blew out Florida, had Clemson dead to rights but found a way to lose. But the same team got demolished by L’ville and lost to UNC. I don’t know how much ‘value’ to put on their wins over ranked Ole Miss and ranked at the time Miami because those teams went on to crumble. I think UM is MUCH more battle tested. I think you can certainly match up with FSU’s offense. They have put up some points, but I am really questioning the level of comp. I don’t think they have seen a DL like yours. FSU has one of the worst offensive lines in the NCAA, Michigan has one of the best defenses, it’s gonna be a rough day for FSU in my opinion.

If it is a game won in the trenches, and not a turnover game like OSU. I like our chances. I think we win the trenches battle.

They have to contain Cook. If they stop cook and force the QB to throw from the pocket Michigan wins big. FSU is very young on the interior line. They won’t hold up for 4 quarters. Did anyone watch the end of the Clemson game? Line was gassed couldn’t hold a block.

Our ace in the hole is Don Brown. Remember, just over a year ago he was the DC of a team that had FSU in their same conference. Cook had his worst game of the year vs BC in 2015 and that high octane offense I believe had 200 total yards and scored only 1 offensive TD. Brown is familiar with FSU’s offense and with Jimbo Fisher. I like our chances giving Brown and the rest of the coaching staff a month to prepare for the Seminoles.

Michigan’s defenisve line should control the play. Every time I watched FSU this year Francois was running for his life and getting hit a lot.

Good point….seems like when I watched them I was amazed at how tough he was…because he was getting blasted. He kept getting up, but you are right…they were not protecting him, and I’m fairly certain your DL will be the best they will face this season.

+1. We are usually pretty good at stopping a single excellent runner if opponent passing game is not elite. We will contain Cook. And we will get lots of sacks and pressure. JH will have the team more than ready,and revved up, like he did against the Gators in January. I think from the middle of the third quarter to the end FSU lines will be ready to surrender.

The FSU Has A Shot Crowd

It’ll be a good game. They were breaking in a new QB and dealt with some injuries. I don’t think they would have been a legitimate title contender healthy but they had there reasons for starting slow. IMO if they had to play those 3 teams again that they lost to they’d beat Louisville and UNC. Tremendous talent and really started to come around towards the end of the year. Cook is gonna be making me hold my breath every time he touches it for sure. Just looked at some of their recent box scores…looks like they have been pretty good against the run down the stretch. Their secondary has certainly changes some games, but I didn’t realize they had improved against the run. I haven’t watched them since the Clemson game, but I think they are ‘streaky’ on both sides of the ball and UM is more consistent. They might pop some plays, but I think UM will be steady and strong. Baring TOs….I think you win. The big bowl match ups are awesome this year…and this one is as intriguing as any. Well, they turned their season around and took Clemson to the brink. So that garners my respect. I don’t know how good their lines are, offensive or defensive. I think it will be a really good game. And nearly as close to a home game as they can get for a bowl! However Michigan has bought a lot of tickets down there so it will not be a one sided affair for the game fan wise… These games come down to which team is hungrier and more prepared. I think and hope it will be Michigan. But FSU has the talent to play with UM no doubt. The key in this game IMO is how well our O-line fares, especially in regard to our run game. Can we get SOME runs going in the 4th down when we NEED to have them? We failed miserably in that department in the last month of the season. When we absolutely had to have ground yardage for first downs, we just couldn’t move the ball. I think we’ll win this one, but don’t see quite the blowout/domination that some apparently expect. Make no mistake here, FSU was blitzkrieged by Louisville, yeah, but they are still a very good team — and they have VERY strong QB play — much unlike, say, that other Florida team we faced in our prior bowl game. My guess? Michigan – 31

Florida State – 27 Next: Conclusion

Conclusion

It’s funny that the first comment questioned the competition FSU football played this year. FSU played one of the toughest schedules in the nation.

Also, the ACC was arguably the best conference in the country despite the perception the league is weak.

There’s no question Michigan’s defense is legit, but it’s also true they haven’t faced an offense as good as FSU this season either.

However, having a month off from each team’s last game is a huge factor too. If these two teams played the week after their final game, I’d say FSU would have had a definitive advantage.

They were coming off a big win against their rival Florida, the offense was cooking and Michigan had just lost in overtime against Ohio State.

Luckily for fans, we’ll all get to find out what’s up this week!

