FSU Football: What If Alabama Lost Back-To-Back Games Against ACC?
FSU football opens up the 2017 season against Alabama. If Alabama lost to FSU it would be back-to-back losses to ACC teams. What would happen?
FSU football will face Alabama in a likely top five matchup in the 2017 opener. Alabama will likely be the consensus No. 1 team when official polls come out, so FSU will likely be slight underdogs how Clemson was Monday night.
The ACC finally got its due in 2016 as they ran all over the SEC and other conferences in their respective bowl games.
Of course Clemson beat Alabama as we predicted on Monday. If FSU beats Alabama it would be back-to-back losses to ACC teams.
Granted it’s the two best teams in the ACC over the past six years, but Alabama has been carrying the SEC for since forever. Oddsmakers have already made Alabama the odds on favorite to win it all in 2017.
A win over Alabama would likely ascend FSU to the No. 1 spot depending on where they start in the useless preseason rankings.
Would back-to-back losses change the narrative even further regarding the SEC conference? The ACC’s dominance didn’t change much regarding the finals rankings that were released.
We have a piece on that at 1 p.m. so I won’t go too much into it. However, it appears the results on the field are still not enough to shift the balance of power in the minds of the media.
The ACC has been working the SEC the past three seasons, and that was before the ACC whipped them in 2016. A FSU win over Alabama has to mean something regarding the balance of power doesn’t it?
We all know what will happen if FSU loses to Alabama. The narrative will continue to be the SEC is king, and Clemson needed Alabama’s offensive coordinator to leave on short notice and their running back to get hurt to barely beat Alabama in the last seconds.
