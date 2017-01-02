FSU Football: Way Too Early Ranking of 2017 Opponents

FSU football just ended their 2016 season with a huge bowl win and another state crown – but we take a look at the 2017 schedule and rank the foes.

It was less than 72 hours ago that the Florida State Seminoles capped their 2016 season in a way that symbolized the entire year: giving the FSU football fan base a heart attack with another game that literally came down to the final minute.

It was a year that saw the ‘Noles take on nine teams in the regular season that went to a bowl game (and one that made the FCS playoffs) – including one team playing for the national title again that the Seminoles should have beat. That doesn’t include defeating the sixth ranked Michigan Wolverines in the Orange Bowl, improving the number to 11 out of 13 teams in the postseason.

In 2017, FSU football will have a slightly easier road as they trade two bowl teams for two 4-8 teams and a FCS playoff team for one of the worst in all of football – while trading one SEC West foe for another from the division that is on track for another national title. Here’s out way too early ranking of the 12 teams on the Seminoles’ schedule for next season.

No. 12 – Delaware State Hornets (0-11 in 2016)

It doesn’t matter how much money you are giving them or however the school will spin it…this is a horrible game to end the home portion of the regular season schedule.

No. 11 – Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks (4-8 in 2016)

The Seminoles go from USF this season to a Sun Belt Conference team that lost four of their final six games this year. At least it’s a guaranteed win to start the home slate.

No. 10 – Duke Blue Devils (4-8 in 2016)

The men from Durham went back to losing this year, replacing a North Carolina team on FSU football’s schedule.

No. 9 – Boston College Eagles (7-6 in 2016)

I don’t care that the Eagles went to a bowl game and got the win to go above .500 on the season – they are a bad team on offense and get penalized for it.

No. 8 – Wake Forest Demon Deacons (7-6 in 2016)

A bowl win to end the season salvaged a late season collapse that saw the Deacs go 1-5 in the second half of the year. That doesn’t give me a lot of confidence for them in 2017.

No. 7 – Syracuse Orange (4-8 in 2016)

Yes, the men from Western New York looked bad against in the final road game of this season – but they were injury plugged and should be light years better when healthy next year.

No. 6 – N.C. State Wolfpack (7-6 in 2016)

Losing four games by seven points or less this season show that this is a team that may not win the Atlantic Division, but can certainly hang with the top teams.

No. 5 – Florida Gators (8-4 entering 2016 Bowl Season)

Yes, it’s a rival and that will always mean something – but until the Crocs can get themselves an actual offense, it’s not going to be all that difficult to beat them.

No. 4 – Miami Hurricanes (9-4 in 2016)

Mark Richt has things at least moving in the right direction in Coral Gables – if he can convince Brad Kaaya to stick around for another year, they might move up this list.

No. 3 – Clemson Tigers (13-1 entering CFP Title Game)

They have been the Game of the Year the last three seasons – but losing Deshaun Watson and others means they will take a step back even if they can win the title this year.

No. 2 – Louisville Cardinals (9-4 in 2016)

A three game losing streak to end the season hurts, but this game will be the ACC’s Game of the Year next season – hopefully scheduled early when it’s hot in Tallahassee.

No. 1 – Alabama Crimson Tide (14-0 entering CFP Title Game)

After winning their third SEC title in four seasons in Atlanta and the Peach Bowl in the same city, ‘Bama will return to open next year in a new stadium with a matchup against the Seminoles – one that fans of both teams have wanted to see for a while and most of college football has as well.

With the distinct change that Alabama could enter the game as the back-to-back national champs, it would be the biggest game since the title game during the 2013 season for FSU football. Thanks to the new horrible playoff system, a loss also wouldn’t kill the ‘Noles since they could use the “quality loss” argument if they could win out.

