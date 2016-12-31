FSU Football vs. Michigan In-Depth Recap: What We Learned

Here’s the most in depth recap of FSU football and their latest game and what we learned from their win against Michigan.

In what seemed to be the theme of the 2016 season, the Florida State Seminoles decided again to mess with the minds and heart rates of their fans with another up and down ball game in the 2016 edition of the Orange Bowl. Fortunately for FSU football, some late moment heroics from their young players – and another star-studded performance from their best player, helped the Seminoles get the win.

It was a game with the highest of highs and, in the fourth quarter, the lowest of lows as the season comes to an end with a five game winning streak, another state title and big time bowl win and plenty of hopes for 2017…while wondering what could have been in 2016.

Here’s a look at what we learned from FSU football’s latest game against the Wolverines.

No. 1 – In what was most likely his final time wearing a FSU football uniform, Dalvin Cook showed out in front of his hometown fans. The Miami native, who grew up less than ten miles from Hard Rock Stadium, went for 144 yards on the ground – including a 71 yard sprint to break his own single season rushing record – and went over 200 all purpose yards with a touchdown to win game MVP honors. If it was indeed his last FSU game, we can all be thankful for what we witnessed these last three seasons.

No. 2 – Cook’s performance was amplified more by the face that quarterback Deondre Francois did not have a great day at the park. Yes, there were two touchdown passes to Nyqwan Murray – including a bowl record 92 yard strike – but there was also the interception for a score as well as several times where he looked like a redshirt freshman, completing just one out of every three pass attempts in the game.

No. 3 – That being said, some slack has to be given to D12 considering the fact that he was facing the top ranked defense in college football entering bowl season. Francois finished his first season as a starter by facing five of the top 15 defenses in FBS – including four of the top nine – and got plenty of valuable experience that will only help benefit him for what has the potential to be a special 2017 season.

No. 4 – Speaking of defenses, the magical changing act of the FSU defense in the last part of the season continued as they stifled the Wolverines for much of the first three quarters of action. The Seminoles held Michigan to just 252 yards total in the game – including 89 yards rushing on 36 carries. The front seven, led by DeMarcus Walker and Josh Sweat’s combined two and a half of the team’s four sacks along with Matthew Thomas’s 15 tackles show the complete 180 degree turn from the Louisville game.

No. 5 – Meanwhile, a secondary that was depleted even more with the loss of Ermon Lane to an injury during bowl preps stepped up and helped hold the Michigan passing game to under 165 yards on the day, making Wilton Speight look even more pedestrian than he was this season. A.J. Westbrook had his named called a lot – now always for good reasons – while veterans like Trey Marshall and newcomers like Levonta Taylor and Carlos Becker III chipped in to keep things from getting out of hand.

No. 6 – Regarding special teams, Ricky Aguayo came through with what proved to be two clutch field goals in the game after recent struggles – while the Seminoles missed their first extra point since the 2012 season. Logan Tyler, normally the model of consistency, averaged less than 40 yards a kick – while Murray started out in the dog house with a botched punt return that gave Michigan three points while Keith Gavin proved to be the hero with his 66 yard kick return to set up the winning score.

Extra Point

Now, we can turn our attention to the first game of the 2017 season – just eight months and three days away – when the Seminoles will be in Atlanta to take on an Alabama Crimson Tide team that may be the two time defending champs when that game takes place. With news that Derrick Nnadi and Matthew Thomas are both coming back (and Travis Rudolph is leaning that way), the ‘Noles are in position to have a decent season that could get them back in the ACC Championship Game and the College Football Playoff.

Yes, we all said that in 2016 and we saw what happened the first two months of the season. But with the talent coming back on both sides of the ball (including the return of Derwin James) and a favorable schedule (Louisville and Miami at home while playing Clemson after they lose plenty of star power), the Seminoles have no excuse for not being back as one of the top teams next season – especially after the finish to this season.

