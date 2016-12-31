FSU Football: Two NFL Running Backs Give Dalvin Cook Props

FSU football running back Dalvin Cook played his last game in garnet and gold Friday. Two NFL running backs saw greatness like FSU fans last four years.

It was a travesty that Dalvin Cook was never named a Heisman finalist in the last two years with FSU football. He has been the best running back in college football the past two years, and it’s not really close.

He cemented his legacy in his hometown Friday night with a great performance in the Orange Bowl to help lead FSU football to victory over Michigan and their “vaunted” defense.

Cook finished the night with 145 yards on 20 carries, and three receptions for 62 yards and a rushing touchdown.

‘Noles fans have known how great Dalvin Cook has been despite the national media continuing to snub him. Now, even NFL running backs are voicing their opinion of watching Cook in action.

Former Georgia running back and current LA Ram Todd Gurley, and former Heisman Trophy winner Mark Ingram talked on Twitter:

Cook the truth — Todd Gurley II (@TG3II) December 31, 2016

Cold bro https://t.co/l5jsYzRgel — Mark Ingram II (@MarkIngram22) December 31, 2016

It doesn’t stop there, even ESPN folk getting in on the love on social media:

Here’s a hot take. Dalvin Cook is better than Leonard Fournette. It’s not all that close to me. Cook way more complete — Jorge Sedano (@SedanoESPN) December 31, 2016



I mean it’s kinda like getting flowers after you die so to speak, but at least he’s getting the recognition. It won’t hurt that he will be taken in the first round of the NFL draft.

Dalvin Cook is a special player, it was an honor to watch him play the last three years.

