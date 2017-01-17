FSU Football: Two FSU Commits Shutting Down Their Recruitment

FSU football National Signing Day is a couple of weeks away, and two more commits have shut down their recruitment. That’s huge for FSU.

FSU football recruiting has busy on the recruiting trails in the past month. They’ve acquired several new commitments, but also gotten commits to shut down their recruitment to solidify the class.

Three-star defensive tackle Cory Durden and three-star quarterback James Blackman both took to Twitter Monday to announce they were fully committed to FSU and would not be taken the rest of their visits.

Thoughts

This is huge.

I think Durden was more solid in his commitment than Blackman. Durden is the cousin of FSU commit Ja’Len Parks and both want to play together on the defensive line.

Both have been recruiting five-star defensive lineman Marvin Wilson in hopes of creating a trio of excellent defensive tackles in this class. Durden had visits scheduled, but was taking them as part of the recruiting process(free trips).

Blackman on the other hard was getting serious interest from West Virginia, USF and Florida as of late. However, Blackman visited FSU this past weekend, and the FSU staff must have reassured him that FSU football was the place to be.

Both could be impact players in a couple of years for FSU football.

Now, all eyes on are players like Marvin Wilson, Maleik Gray (Tennessee commit), Levi Jones, Henry Ruggs and Jarez Parks.

Those are the biggest remaining targets for FSU football. Ruggs visited this past weekend and Gray is scheduled to visit this week.

Wilson was visited by FSU staff last week just before he went on his official LSU visit. He has been to FSU a few times and Jones is set to visit on January 27.

Stay tuned to see if Jimbo Fisher and staff can close it out in the fourth quarter like Michael Jordan in his prime.

