FSU Football: Top Impact Players For ‘Noles In Orange Bowl

FSU football got a signature win over Michigan in the Orange Bowl Friday night. We look back at the top impact players for the ‘Noles.

It was a collective effort from the ‘Noles team to beat Michigan as touchdown underdogs on Friday night. Most people thought it would be a low scoring game with two defenses shutting the opposing offenses down.

That happened in spurts as FSU shut down Michigan’s offense virtually 80 percent of the game. Michigan’s defense has a spurt early in the second half where they contained FSU’s offense.

However, it was the explosive plays of the FSU offense and the aggressive sure tackling of the FSU defense that sealed the win for the ‘Noles.

We take a look at the top five impact players for FSU against Michigan.

Ro’Derrick Hoskins

The FSU football linebackers played arguably their best game of the season against Michigan. They attacked the line of scrimmage and were good in coverage.

It’s the type of play we expected all season from Ro’Derrick Hoskins who played well when called upon in 2015 when Terrance Smith was injured.

Here’s a prime example of Hoskins not being indecisive and attacking the ball carrier while fighting through a block.

Hoskins finished the game second on the team with eight tackles (six solo) and two tackles for loss.

A.J. Westbrook

A.J. Westbrook had a tough go of it early on in the season, but has certainly played well in the later part of the season.

Westbrook is just a sophomore, and also finished the game with eight tackles (six solo) and .5 tackle for loss. He also defended a big pass in a critical part of the game where Michigan was trying to seize momentum.

Westbrook also made this play below:

It looked like he was shot out of a cannon as he identified the run and came downhill to blast the ball carrier. That’s what we like, laying that wood out there young fella!

Nyqwan Murray

Nyqwan Murray made one of the most bonehead plays when he went to field Michigan’s first punt of the game. He should have been at his 10 yard line and let the ball go over his head instead of running back and trying to catch it.

He fumbled and Michigan got the ball on the ‘Noles one yard line. However, the FSU football defense bailed him out, holding Michigan to a field goal.

Murray had amnesia and atoned for his miscue with the play below which was a huge play in the game.

This play forced Michigan to defend vertically, and gave Dalvin Cook breathing room to work his magic. Murray also had the game winning catch over Michigan’s All-American cornerback seen below:

Murray finished the game with those two receptions for 104 yards and two touchdowns.

Dalvin Cook

What can we say about the greatest running back in FSU football history? It’s third and 22 deep in your own territory and Dalvin Cook does this:

The speed to hit the hole and the power to break arm tackles is Dalvin Cook personified. He finished the game with 145 yards on 20 carries with one touchdown and three receptions for 62 yards.

Matthew Thomas

I can’t tell you how happy I am to type this part of this piece. It seemed like everything Matthew Thomas has gone through in the past couple of years, he took those frustrations out on Michigan’s offense Friday night.

He finished the game with an incredible 15 tackles (9 solo) and 3.5 tackles for loss. In fact, this play below might have been the biggest play in the game early on:

Thomas making that play allowed the FSU defense room to breathe a bit and ultimately kept them to a field goal.

He has announced that he’s coming back for his senior season, and if FSU gets anything close to this type of consistency the defense will be filthy.

Conclusion

This was a great overall team effort. The FSU defense played lights out. The FSU offense made some great plays against a very good defense.

Jimbo Fisher was aggressive in parts of the game which was a welcome site.

The future certainly is bright in Tallhassee with the defense keeping Derrick Nnadi and Matthew Thomas. All-American safety Derwin James will be back next season after getting hurt in the second game of the season.

Deondre Francois will have a year of valuable experience under his belt where he faced a slew of very good defenses in 2016.

Dalvin Cook will go in the first round of the NFL draft. However, five-star running back Cam Akers is enrolling at FSU next week and he could be farther along at this point than Cook was coming out of high school.

Yep, the hype may have been a year early. Does that remind you of anything? The 2012 team and then what transpired the next year?

