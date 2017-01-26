FSU Football: Top Five ‘Sleeper’ Recruits Under Jimbo Fisher

FSU football is known for having some of the best players in college football history. We take a look at the top five sleeper recruits in the Jimbo Fisher era.

FSU football coach Jimbo Fisher has signed over 20 five-star recruits and over 80 four-star recruits since becoming head coach in 2010.

Fisher is known as one of the best recruiters in the nation and has only finished outside the top 7 once as a head coach.

That was the 2013 class that finished No. 11 in the nation.

Fisher currently has another top 5 class with potential additions of three to four more blue chip players in the 2017 recruiting cycle.

However, for every blue chip player Fisher signs, there always seems to be a “sleeper” recruit that nobody knows much about that winds up being big contributors on the field.

We looked at the 2010-2013 classes to try to find the top five “sleeper” recruits in the Fisher era. We didn’t include the 2014 classes and beyond because that’s usually not ample time for recruits to get in the groove of things.

5

Menelik Watson OL, Saddleback College

Menelik Watson was a four-star recruit who came to FSU football in the 2012 recruiting class after playing only one year of college football at Saddleback College.

Watson was rated as one of the best junior college offensive tackles, but had not played much football since he wasn’t introduced to the sport until he arrived in America from Great Britain.

Watson grew up playing basketball and actually played Division I basketball at Marist College in New York where he became team captain. He also tried his hand at boxing for a short stint.

FSU was getting a great athlete with his rating based on athletic ability and potential. However, it’s the story on how Watson got to FSU that got him on this list more than anything.

Watson’s junior college coach practically begged FSU offensive line coach Rick Trickett to come see Watson play. Trickett wound up going, but to see another kid and finally got to see Watson in person and the rest is history.

Watson only played one season at FSU and started 12 of 13 games. He went on to become a second round pick of the Oakland Raiders in the 2013 NFL Draft.

4

Nate Andrews DB, Fair Hope HS, AL

Nate Andrews came to FSU as a three-star defensive back from Alabama. He was the No. 688 overall player in the 2013 class.

Andrews was previously committed to Minnesota and flipped to the ‘Noles about a week before National Signing Day.

Andrews was one of two defensive backs taken in that class. The other player was Jalen Ramsey.

Andrews burst on the scene as a true freshman on the 2013 National Championship team, leading the team with four interceptions with All-ACC Third Team honors and several All-America Second Team Honors.

He had 93 tackles his sophomore season and three more interceptions. However, his role reduced a bit in 2015 due to injuries.

Injuries appeared again in 2016 with Andrews being granted a medical red-shirt. He has one year of eligibility remaining and will likely play a reserve role, but his experience should be valuable to the up and coming players.

Thus far he has 171 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and 8 interceptions. When healthy he has gotten about as much out of his talent level as one could get.

3

Mike Harris CB, El Camino College, CA

Mike Harris came to FSU football as a three star cornerback recruit in the 2010 recruiting class. Harris was originally from Miami, Florida, and went the junior college route out in California for two years.

He chose FSU over the likes of Alabama, Florida, Ole Miss, Arizona, Oregon and others.

The 2009 FSU defense was historically terrible, especially in the passing game. Harris came in and made an immediate impact as a non-starter in his junior season. Arguably one of the most important early recruits in the Jimbo Fisher era.

Harris finished his FSU career with 99 tackles (76 solo), 15 passes defended and five interceptions in only five seasons.

He was drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the sixth round of the 2012 NFL Draft.

2

Terrance Brooks CB, Dunnellon HS, FL

Terrance Brooks came to FSU football as an unheralded three-star cornerback in Jimbo Fisher’s 2010 class. He was the No. 471 player overall in the class and the No. 33 cornerback.

Brooks was one of three defensive backs taken in this class along with five-star Lamarcus Joyner and the aforementioned Mike Harris.

Brooks played mostly a reserve role his first two seasons at FSU, but became a starter in his junior season at free safety. He led the secondary in tackles and finished the season with 51 tackles (37 solo) and two interceptions.

His senior year culminated in helping FSU football win its third national title, finishing the season with 56 tackles (38 solo) and eight tackles for loss.

Brooks became a CBS Sports First Team All-American, SI Honorable Mention All-American, Coaches All-ACC First Team and All-ACC Second Team.

He was selected in the third round of the 2014 NFL Draft by the Baltimore Ravens.

1

Cam Erving DT, Colquitt County HS, GA

Cam Erving came to FSU football as a three-star defensive tackle recruit in the 2010 recruiting class. He was the No. 809 overall player in the 2010 class.

Erving played sparingly as a red-shirt freshman in 2011 before being added to the Jimbo Fisher/Rick Trickett special’s list.

That’s what we call a player when he comes in at one position and the coaching staff move him to another position to flourish. Erving made the move to the offensive line his sophomore season and started every game at left tackle.

However, it was his junior and senior seasons that saw Erving become a special player at FSU. He won the coveted Jacob’s Blocking Trophy in 2013 and 2014, an award given to the blocker in the ACC.

Erving made another position change his senior season, moving to center for the last five games which aided FSU in their 29 game win streak.

He became a first round draft pick (No. 19 overall) of the Cleveland Browns in the 2015 NFL Draft.

There you have it, our top five sleeper recruits from the Jimbo Fisher era. Who’s your favorite sleeper recruit of all time?

This article originally appeared on