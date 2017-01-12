FSU Football: Top 5 Most Wanted Recruiting Targets Left

FSU football has a chance to close with some elite players on National Signing Day. We take a look at the five most wanted recruits.

FSU football has been extremely hot on the recruiting trails the past month. They’ve reeled in two elite talents in five-star defensive end Josuha Kaindoh, and five-star running back Cam Akers.

Both are ranked in the top 20 overall for the 2017 class, and both players are early enrollees. The ‘Noles had five other players to join them as early enrollees:

(5-Star CB)Stanford Samuels III

(4-Star Safety) Cyrus Fagan

(4-Star QB) Bailey Hockman

(Juco, Former 4-Star LB) Adonis Thomas

(3-Star TE) Tre McKitty

FSU currently has 17 commitments and the No. 5 ranked 2017 class overall with the chance to move up a spot or two depending on how they finish.

Let’s take a look at the five most wanted recruits for FSU to close with on NSD.

Henry Ruggs III (4-Star WR)



Ruggs is the No. 157 player overall and the No. 25 receiver in the country. This is going to be a battle between FSU and Alabama.

FSU already has one wide receiver commit in the electric DJ Matthews. Ruggs is a bit shorter than we like but plays much larger, reminiscent of Nyqwan Murray who plays much larger than he really is.

Alabama has 10 wide receivers on their roster and already has two WR recruits in their class of 26, so it’s possible they won’t have room for Ruggs although I’m sure Saban would find a way to make it work.

Levi Jones (4-Star LB)

Jones is the No. 170 player overall and the No. 12 OLB in the 2017 class. His recruitment has been rather weird, and it was surprising that he came out of nowhere to say FSU led for him a couple of weeks ago.

Jones is from Texas and it looks like Texas A&M and Florida are the main competition for FSU. I didn’t put much stock in Jones saying FSU was that high on his list because he had never visited FSU, but he has scheduled an official visit this month so that changes things.

FSU know that the ‘Noles have struggled with linebackers the past few years and they have promising talent on the roster. However, Jones would be a nice addition to the class to add depth.

Jarez Parks (4-Star DE)

Parks is the No. 52 players overall in the 2017 class and the No. 4 defensive end. Again, this is a Alabama/FSU battle with Alabama’s class being a huge factor.

There’s no question that Parks wants to goto Alabama, but they have a serious log jam numbers wise.

Joshua Kaindoh is the only defensive end commit in this class, FSU is looking to take two more possibly. Parks would be a huge addition and added so much-needed depth.

Maleik Gray

Gray is the No. 63 player overall and the No. 7 safety in the 2017 class. He’s a Tennessee commitment, but was thought to be a FSU football lean early in the recruiting process.

FSU is in need of another safety commit after losing Daniel Wright to Alabama a few weeks ago.

Gray is better than Wright in my opinion.

He’s set to visit Tennessee on January 13, and will visit FSU on January 19. Tennessee will look to get him to re-confirm his commitment and cancel his FSU visit.

If he doesn’t cancel his FSU visit, I feel really good about their chances to flip him on NSD. He would be a huge addition to the class.

Sidenote: He looks just like FSU great Lamarcus Joyner ????

Marvin Wilson

Wilson is the No. 3 overall player and the No. 1 DT in the 2017 class. This will be a FSU/LSU battle when it comes down to it according to Wilson in a recent interview.

FSU already has two of the better defensive tackles in their class in Ja’Len Parks and his cousin Corey Durden.

Both players have actively been recruiting Wilson to join them at FSU. Wilson is from Texas and will be leaving that state to play college football, so distance isn’t that big of a factor.

He has said his FSU visit was his favorite, but has family members that want him to goto LSU. He likes that LSU hired Ed Orgeron who coaches defensive tackles, but also likes FSU’s Odell Haggins.

I’m not sure if Derrick Nnadi deciding to come back for his senior year will impact his decision, but it would be good for him to learn from a senior his freshman year.

He’ll announce his decision on NSD, and if FSU pulls him it would be a massive addition (literally) to the 2017 class.

Other Targets

There are a few other quality targets out there FSU is pursuing to close this class. FSU can probably take 5-6 more players if there are no de-commitments or non-qualifiers.

Obviously FSU doesn’t have room for all these commitments, but the recruiting game can get crazy in the last month as we typically see with Jimbo’s ability to close on targets.

Here’s a list of other names to be on the lookout for in the last month:

(4-Star WR) Nico Collins

(4-Star DE) Robert Beal

(4-Star LB) Leonard Warner

(3-Star DE) Tre Lawson

(3-Star WR) Tamorrion Terry

(4-Star WR) D.D. Bowie

(3-Star WR) Gabriel Davis

Quick Thoughts

I’d be surprised if FSU landed Collins. It looks like he’s a Michigan, Georgia and Alabama battle. Robert Beal is committed to Georgia and like FSU football early on. He’s good friends with Joshua Kaindoh and plans to visit FSU soon.

Leonard Warner is a player FSU has been on a for a while. He’s from Georgia is probably leans that way, but he’s the type of player FSU snags on NSD due to the Jimbo Fisher effect.

Tre Lawson is an underrated player and FSU could take if they miss on Parks and/or Beal. He’s also a player they may take regardless. Tamorrion Terry is an athletic wide receiver that needs to do some work academically. If he gets that part done he could be a part of this class.

D.D. Bowie is a Ole Miss commit who came out of the blue and said he’d commit to FSU if they offered him. He knows Cam Akers who many thought would goto Ole Miss, but it’s still weird for him to say that. It’s a situation to keep an eye on depending on what happens in the coming weeks.

Gabriel Davis is a UCF commit that recently visited FSU. I think he comes to FSU if Terry doesn’t get the academic part down and/or FSU misses on the other wide receiver targets.

