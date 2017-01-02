FSU Football: Top 3 Reasons Why Michigan Win Helps Recruiting

FSU football beat Michigan in the Orange Bowl Friday night. However, the win could impact things on the recruiting trail as well.

FSU football coach Jimbo Fisher had a (4-2) record going into the Orange Bowl against Michigan Friday night.

Unfortunately, the losses came in the last two bowl games. An embarrassing blowout loss against Oregon in the inaugural four team playoff, and a loss to non-power 5 school Houston in the Peach Bowl last season.

The ‘Noles were touchdown underdogs against Oregon and touchdown favorites against Houston. FSU beat themselves with TEN turnovers in the two games alone (five turnovers in each), but FSU isn’t in the excuses business like some teams.

So let’s take a look at the top three reasons why the Michigan win in the Orange bowl could help recruiting.

Perception

The perception about FSU football was they couldn’t win the big games. They lost to Oregon and Houston in previous bowl games as we mentioned.

They had lost to Clemson in big games the last two years. However, the loss to Louisville earlier in the season when College Gameday went to Louisville was still fresh in everyone’s minds.

The fact that FSU was not favored to beat Michigan adds some flare to the win. It was as if FSU didn’t get any respect for narrowly losing to Clemson(and should have won) going into the Michigan game.

In fact, Michigan was a bigger favorite over FSU than Clemson was which we didn’t agree with. The reaction to the win has been extraordinary to say the least.

The win seemed to unite the FSU fan base and give them confidence going into 2017 when the ‘Noles open the season against Alabama.

The same goes for recruits and 2018 commits. It gives them a sense that FSU is heading back to the top.

The hype for that game will be out of this world, and FSU will be given a fighting chance because of the win over Michigan.

Marvin Wilson

FSU football has done a great job of getting into the Marvin Wilson battle to the very end. He is a five-star defensive tackle and No. 3 overall player in the 2017 class.

He released a top five:

FSU

LSU

Ohio State

Oklahoma

USF

Wilson seems to like FSU and LSU the most. He has said that his FSU visit was the best of all of his college visits. However, LSU hiring Ed Orgeron was big for them as he has defensive lineman coaching experience.

If Marvin Wilson watched the FSU game against Michigan he had to come away impressed with the work those guys put in.

The FSU defensive line dominated Michigan and had quarterback Wilson Speight running for his life most of the game while sacking him four times.

If he had any doubt about the coaching he would receive at FSU (we haven’t heard he has), the Michigan game should help immensely.

Maleik Gray

Maleik Gray is a four-star safety and current Tennessee commit who is still interested in FSU football. Gray was thought to be a heavy FSU lean early in the process before committing to Tennessee month ago.

He’s the No. 63 player overall in the 2017 class and the No. 7 safety and looks just like former Nole great Lamarcus Joyner.

Gray’s addition to the FSU class would be huge with the de-commitment of Daniel Wright a few weeks ago.

He has set up a FSU visit for January 19th, but will visit Tennessee on January 13th. They’ll do their best to get him to reaffirm his commitment to Tennessee and cancel his FSU visit.

If he takes the FSU visit, there’s a strong chance he could flip to FSU.

The Michigan win itself probably wasn’t a huge factor for Gray. However, it was an example of the FSU secondary playing physical big boy football. Safety Trey Marshall had several huge hits as did A.J. Westbrook, while only allowed 4.3 yards per reception during the game.

Gray’s attracted to a program that “puts players in the league(NFL)” and FSU will have at least two players that could get drafted in 2018 from its secondary.

Conclusion

I normally don’t put a lot of stock in bowl wins. I don’t think recruits pay that much attention to it , but this game for FSU had a different feel to it.

FSU already had huge momentum on the recruiting trail with two five-star commitments in the past week.

The win against Michigan only continued or the buzz around the program as they are still in the mix for some big time players in 2017.

I think a loss against Michigan would have continued the narrative FSU couldn’t win big games anymore. A loss to Michigan coupled with the embarrassing loss to Louisville would have always been signatures for the 2016 season.

A season where many felt FSU would be one of the teams in the playoffs. The ‘Noles finished the season on a high note for the first time since winning their 2013 National Championship.

FSU football currently has the No. 5 recruiting class in the nation. If they land a few of the remaining targets, they could finish a spot or two higher.

Stay tuned to Chop Chat for more FSU sports news and coverage. Be sure to connect with us on Facebook and Twitter as we like to have a good time on social media.

This article originally appeared on