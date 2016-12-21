FSU Football’s Top Questions Heading Into Orange Bowl: No. 3

FSU football is preparing for their Orange Bowl showdown against Michigan – here’s one crucial question heading into the matchup.

For the 46th time in program history, FSU football will be playing another football game to end the season. After a early part of the 2016 season that had many wondering if the ‘Noles would go to a decent bowl game, a late season surge and some help from others means the Seminoles are heading to a New Years Six game for the third straight season.

December 30th, Florida State will be playing their second game of the year inside Hard Rock Stadium – this time against the Michigan Wolverines in the Capital One Orange Bowl. The game features two of the best players in the country, two of the top coaches in the game and two teams that had aspirations of being in the College Football Playoff when the season started.

The game will present challenges for both teams with plenty of questions left to be answered. Here’s one of the most important questions heading into the third ever meeting between the ‘Noles and the Wolverines.

No. 3 – Will Florida State have a home field advantage in the Orange Bowl?

The Seminoles will be playing around 400 miles from the Tallahassee campus when the step foot inside Hard Rock Stadium for the bowl game. They will be the designated home team, most likely rocking the garnet jerseys, bringing the Marching Chiefs as well as Chief Osceola and Renegade (you’re welcome, Harbaugh).

Still, there are plenty of people wondering if it will actually be the Wolverines who have the home field feel by having more fans in the stands. Michigan sold out their allotment of tickets in what felt like about 10 minutes, while FSU football took a little bit longer to sell out theirs. Granted, some of that is because Florida State fans have access to by directly from the Orange Bowl or through connections in South Florida.

Michigan fans travel well…that’s something that has always been true. Between the fans that live in Florida, the ones who have the money to travel or those who follow the football team no matter where they go, there will be plenty of people in maize and blue in the stands. Hopefully, there will be more garnet and gold to silence them.

So, here’s our message to you: don’t sell your tickets to anyone who is going to root for Michigan – and if you haven’t bought tickets yet but have the means to do so and were planning on doing it, please do. Lets remind those folks from Michigan that in the state of Florida, we are the ones who run this state.

