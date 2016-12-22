FSU Football’s Top Questions Heading Into Orange Bowl: No. 2

FSU football is preparing for their Orange Bowl showdown against Michigan – here’s one crucial question heading into the matchup.

For the 46th time in program history, FSU football will be playing another football game to end the season. After a early part of the 2016 season that had many wondering if the ‘Noles would go to a decent bowl game, a late season surge and some help from others means the Seminoles are heading to a New Years Six game for the third straight season.

December 30th, Florida State will be playing their second game of the year inside Hard Rock Stadium – this time against the Michigan Wolverines in the Capital One Orange Bowl. The game features two of the best players in the country, two of the top coaches in the game and two teams that had aspirations of being in the College Football Playoff when the season started.

The game will present challenges for both teams with plenty of questions left to be answered. Here’s one of the most important questions heading into the third ever meeting between the ‘Noles and the Wolverines.

No. 2 – Will Dalvin Cook shine it what is likely his final game with the Seminoles?

While there is always a chance that Cook could come back for his senior season, you can be willing to bet that playing in his hometown will be the final time No. 4 is wearing garnet and gold. His case for the pros might even be made easier if he can go out and have a monster showing against the top ranked overall defense in the country.

It’s not a secret that Cook was screwed out of many postseason awards, including being named a Heisman Trophy finalist, this season. If he can come up with 72 yards against the Wolverines, he will break his own single season rushing record for the Seminoles and cement his place as the best running back to play for FSU football.

Michigan enters the Orange Bowl with the 13th ranked rush defense in the country – still, it was a unit that gave up 206 rushing yards in their last game against Ohio State, over 70 yards more than their per game average. Cook is averaging 135 yards rushing per game this season – almost exactly what the Wolverines are giving up each game.

Most of the Buckeyes’ yards were from their quarterback, so you have to go back to the Penn State game to see someone who can be compared to Cook. In that game, Saquan Barkley had just 70 yards – meaning Cook is going to have to work for his per game average. Still, if any running back can have a big day, it’s the best one in the country….no matter what the awards say.

