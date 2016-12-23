FSU Football’s Top Questions Heading Into Orange Bowl: No. 1

FSU football is preparing for their Orange Bowl showdown against Michigan – here’s one crucial question heading into the matchup.

For the 46th time in program history, FSU football will be playing another football game to end the season. After a early part of the 2016 season that had many wondering if the ‘Noles would go to a decent bowl game, a late season surge and some help from others means the Seminoles are heading to a New Years Six game for the third straight season.

December 30th, Florida State will be playing their second game of the year inside Hard Rock Stadium – this time against the Michigan Wolverines in the Capital One Orange Bowl. The game features two of the best players in the country, two of the top coaches in the game and two teams that had aspirations of being in the College Football Playoff when the season started.

The game will present challenges for both teams with plenty of questions left to be answered. Here’s one of the most important questions heading into the third ever meeting between the ‘Noles and the Wolverines.

No. 1 – Is the winner of this game the opening favorite for the 2017 season?

Entering the 2016 season, these were two of the half dozen or so teams thought to be a favorite to make it into the College Football Playoff system. A combined five losses took those dreams away and both teams are now looking at an Orange Bowl game that, while still a big deal, does have the feel of a consolation game for some.

When you look at the teams who did make the playoff system this year, an argument could be made that all four of them will take a step back next season. Clemson and Ohio State lose top talent, while Alabama will be breaking in a new offensive coordinator next season and Washington should still be good, but won’t be 11-1 regular season good in 2017.

Michigan has plenty of young talent and should be the favorite to win the Big Ten next season, while FSU football will be in the same position in the ACC. It wouldn’t be out of the question to say that both teams could end up meeting each other next season in either the Rose Bowl or Sugar Bowl, site of the two CFB semifinals next season.

That being said, it would be smart to pump the breaks on looking too far ahead and anointing both teams in the final four next year at this point. It was just months ago that both squads were booking hotels for Tampa Bay in January and now they are in Miami Gardens in December. For the moment, lets just say they will be in the conversation and leave it at that.

