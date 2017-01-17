FSU Football’s Top Players of 2016 Season: No. 9
We rank the FSU football players who were the best of the best during the 2016 football season.
Since the 2016 season kicked off for the Florida State Seminoles over four months ago, there have been moments and players that shaped what took place this season for FSU football. From two classic wins in South Florida and a game to remember in the commonwealth of Kentucky to record breaking performances by upperclassmen and true freshman alike, it has been a year to remember in Tallahassee.
While the season didn’t end as many thought it would before it began, 2016 had successful moments – thanks to some of the most talented players in all of college football. But which ones were the best this season for the ‘Noles? Who were the players that shined above the rest in 2016?
Here’s a look at another one of the top 15 players on the Seminoles’ roster this past season.
No. 9 – Travis Rudolph / Wide Receiver (Jr. – West Palm Beach, FL)
Stats: 56 receptions for 840 yards (15 YPC) and seven touchdowns
While much of the attention on offense heading into the year was being paid to a junior running back from South Florida, it was another weapon from that area who may have been more important at the start – as Rudolph was going to be the man responsible for helping Deondre Francois get comfortable with the offense.
Rudolph got things started with a much-needed touchdown in the opener against Ole Miss that helped start the comeback win. While he would be quiet for much of the next five games, Rudolph would show up again by going over 200 yards receiving against Wake Forest and getting a touchdown each in the final four games of the regular season.
If he does decide to come back to school for his senior season in 2017, you can expect Rudolph to become much more a part of the FSU football offense. With the loss of Cook to the NFL, the ‘Noles will likely do a role reversal and rely more on the passing game at the start of the year while figuring out who the running back is going to be.
