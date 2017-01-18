FSU Football’s Top Players of 2016 Season: No. 8

We rank the FSU football players who were the best of the best during the 2016 football season.

Since the 2016 season kicked off for the Florida State Seminoles over four months ago, there have been moments and players that shaped what took place this season for FSU football. From two classic wins in South Florida and a game to remember in the commonwealth of Kentucky to record breaking performances by upperclassmen and true freshman alike, it has been a year to remember in Tallahassee.

While the season didn’t end as many thought it would before it began, 2016 had successful moments – thanks to some of the most talented players in all of college football. But which ones were the best this season for the ‘Noles? Who were the players that shined above the rest in 2016?

Here’s a look at another one of the top 15 players on the Seminoles’ roster this past season.

No. 8 – Brian Burns / Defensive End (Fresh. – Fort Lauderdale, FL)

Stats: 24 tackles (10.5 for loss), 9.5 sacks and one forced fumble

Entering the 2016 season, the lanky five star recruit from South Florida was thought to be not just one of the best defensive prospects brought in last class – but maybe the most valuable prospect signed by FSU based on his skill and potential.

13 games later, you already have people wondering if he is going to go down as maybe the best defensive lineman to ever play for the Seminoles. Burns would come in and spell either DeMarcus Walker or Josh Sweat and the line wouldn’t miss a beat, as the freshman led all first year players in sacks this season – including coming up with 4.5 sacks over the final three games of the regular season.

With Walker’s graduation, No. 99 will be starting the first defensive snaps when the ‘Noles open next season against Alabama. If Burns can put another 20-25 pounds of muscle onto his 218 lb. frame and keep his current speed, we’re talking one of the best linemen in the history of college football. The drop down will be small, possibly even non-existent, from this year’s unit to the one come next season.

