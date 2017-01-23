FSU Football’s Top Players of 2016 Season: No. 5

We rank the FSU football players who were the best of the best during the entire 2016 football season for the Seminoles the whole time.

Since the 2016 season kicked off for the Florida State Seminoles over four months ago, there have been moments and players that shaped what took place this season for FSU football. From two classic wins in South Florida and a game to remember in the commonwealth of Kentucky to record breaking performances by upperclassmen and true freshman alike, it has been a year to remember in Tallahassee.

While the season didn’t end as many thought it would before it began, 2016 had successful moments – thanks to some of the most talented players in all of college football. But which ones were the best this season for the ‘Noles? Who were the players that shined above the rest in 2016?

Here’s a look at another one of the top 15 players on the Seminoles’ roster this past season.

No. 5 – Tarvarus McFadden / Defensive Back (Soph. – Fort Lauderdale, FL)

Stats: 20 tackles (three for loss) and eight interceptions

By now, the storyline about the secondary of FSU football in 2016 has been told to death. Injuries and inconsistent play was the story early on – but the play of McFadden after the first month of the year shows how things can change in an instant.

After coming up with his first career interception in the season opener against Ole Miss, McFadden would go on to finish the year with eight picks – including six over a seven game period. Perhaps his biggest one came just miles away from his hometown, as his interception in the end zone against Miami ignited the comeback effort against the ‘Canes.

The number of interceptions was enough to ignore some of the early struggles he had defending receivers. As the season went on, McFadden became much more of a shutdown corner and was able to put himself in the conversation as one of the top backers in all of college football – even winning the Jack Tatum Award as the best cornerback in college football. If he can continue that progress entering 2017, the Seminoles could have one of the best – if not the best – secondaries in all of college football.

This article originally appeared on