FSU Football’s Top Players of 2016 Season: No. 3

We rank the FSU football players who were the best of the best during the entire 2016 football season for the Seminoles the whole time.

Since the 2016 season kicked off for the Florida State Seminoles over four months ago, there have been moments and players that shaped what took place this season for FSU football. From two classic wins in South Florida and a game to remember in the commonwealth of Kentucky to record breaking performances by upperclassmen and true freshman alike, it has been a year to remember in Tallahassee.

While the season didn’t end as many thought it would before it began, 2016 had successful moments – thanks to some of the most talented players in all of college football. But which ones were the best this season for the ‘Noles? Who were the players that shined above the rest in 2016?

Here’s a look at another one of the top 15 players on the Seminoles’ roster this past season.

No. 3 – Deondre Francois / Quarterback (RS Fresh. – Orlando, FL)

Stats: 235 completions on 400 attempts (58%) for 3350 yards, 20 touchdowns and seven interceptions

Entering the 2016 fall practice schedule, it was still a toss up who would be the starting quarterback for FSU football this past season. Once Sean Maguire went down with an injury, it became perfectly clear that someone who had never taken a college snap would be in charge of things this season.

After going for over 400 yards and two touchdowns in the opener, the sky became the limit for D12. Francois would have moments to forget in his first year (Louisville for example) and moments that showed his bright future (games against Miami and Clemson to name a few). His first season culminated with an Orange Bowl game where he only completed nine passes, but two of them where for touchdowns to Nyqwan Murray in the classic win.

In 2017, there will be no question about who the starter is going to be – as Francois can do no wrong barring injury or an off field issue. Hopefully, he won’t have to show the same toughness from this past season – being sacked 34 times kept sending him to the sideline and having people wonder how much more he could take. If he can stay upright, D12 might be the best quarterback in college football.

