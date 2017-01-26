FSU Football’s Top Players of 2016 Season: No. 2

We rank the FSU football players who were the best of the best during the entire 2016 football season for the Seminoles the whole time.

Since the 2016 season kicked off for the Florida State Seminoles over four months ago, there have been moments and players that shaped what took place this season for FSU football. From two classic wins in South Florida and a game to remember in the commonwealth of Kentucky to record breaking performances by upperclassmen and true freshman alike, it has been a year to remember in Tallahassee.

While the season didn’t end as many thought it would before it began, 2016 had successful moments – thanks to some of the most talented players in all of college football. But which ones were the best this season for the ‘Noles? Who were the players that shined above the rest in 2016?

Here’s a look at another one of the top 15 players on the Seminoles’ roster this past season.

No. 2 – DeMarcus Walker / Defensive End (Sr. – Jacksonville, FL)

Stats: 68 tackles (21.5 for loss), 16 sacks, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries

After a 2015 season where he had double-digit sacks and likely would have been a NFL draft pick, Walker surprised many by coming back for his senior season. It was a move that may go down as one of the smartest by any college football player in recent history.

For all the talk about defensive issues at the start of the season, there was never a question about what the man wearing No. 44 was doing. The year started with 4.5 sacks against Ole Miss in the opener and – after just four sacks in the next seven games – finished with 6.5 sacks in the month of November and another one when it mattered the most in the Orange Bowl win against Michigan.

It’s going to be hard to even think about replacing what Walker did over the past two seasons wearing the garnet and gold. While FSU football fans will be watching him play on Sundays next year as a likely high first round draft pick, it’s going to be bittersweet knowing he won’t be doing it for the Seminoles anymore. That being said, Walker will go down as one of the best to ever play his position for the ‘Noles.

