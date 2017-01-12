FSU Football’s Top Players of 2016 Season: No. 12

We rank the FSU football players who were the best of the best during the 2016 football season.

Since the 2016 season kicked off for the Florida State Seminoles over four months ago, there have been moments and players that shaped what took place this season for FSU football. From two classic wins in South Florida and a game to remember in the commonwealth of Kentucky to record breaking performances by upperclassmen and true freshman alike, it has been a year to remember in Tallahassee.

While the season didn’t end as many thought it would before it began, 2016 had successful moments – thanks to some of the most talented players in all of college football. But which ones were the best this season for the ‘Noles? Who were the players that shined above the rest in 2016?

Here’s a look at another one of the top 15 players on the Seminoles’ roster this past season.

No. 12 – Nyqwan Murray / Wide Receiver (Soph. – Orlando, FL)

Stats: 27 receptions for 447 yards (16.3 YPC) and five touchdowns

If you asked the FSU football team before the 2016 season started which player was flying under the radar the most, there is a decent chance that Murray would have been hands down the name chosen. For the first two months of the year, his name was hardly called and he was unknown to most.

That all changed during the final six games of the season. It started with a touchdown catch versus Clemson, followed by a nine catch and 153-yard day against N.C. State. A touchdown each against Boston College and N.C. State was capped by one heck of a stat line in the Orange Bowl: two catches for 104 yards and two touchdowns, including a record setting 92 yard catch for a score (both of the scores against a two time All-American defensive back).

If Travis Rudolph decides to turn pro, Murray will become the top target for quarterback Deondre Francois come the 2017 season. If that doesn’t happen, Murray would likely become the next Kermit Whitfield type player – using his speed and size to go over the middle when needed and deep as required.

