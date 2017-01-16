FSU Football’s Top Players of 2016 Season: No. 10

We rank the FSU football players who were the best of the best during the 2016 football season.

Since the 2016 season kicked off for the Florida State Seminoles over four months ago, there have been moments and players that shaped what took place this season for FSU football. From two classic wins in South Florida and a game to remember in the commonwealth of Kentucky to record breaking performances by upperclassmen and true freshman alike, it has been a year to remember in Tallahassee.

While the season didn’t end as many thought it would before it began, 2016 had successful moments – thanks to some of the most talented players in all of college football. But which ones were the best this season for the ‘Noles? Who were the players that shined above the rest in 2016?

Here’s a look at another one of the top 15 players on the Seminoles’ roster this past season.

No. 10 – Josh Sweat / Defensive End (Soph. – Virginia Beach, VA)

Stats: 41 tackles (11.5 for loss), seven sacks and one forced fumble

It was just two seasons ago that Sweat was the most sought after recruit in the country, becoming the next great defensive player to arrive in Tallahassee and play for the ‘Noles. With DeMarcus Walker playing on the opposite side, many thought Sweat would benefit and get in the backfield early and often.

For the first two months of the year, Sweat had moments to shine but for the most part was held in check (except for a 10 tackle, 2.5 sack performance against Miami and Wake Forest). The last three games of the season were a new awakening for the man from the commonwealth, coming up with 18 tackles along with 4.5 sacks and a forced fumble in wins over Syracuse, Florida and Michigan.

With Walker’s graduation after this season, Sweat will become the leader on the edge – along with Brian Burns, who had one of the best freshman seasons of all time. Sweat will be the one getting more respect from opponents, so it will be interesting to see how he is able to shine.

