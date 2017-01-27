FSU Football’s Top Players of 2016 Season: No. 1
We rank the FSU football players who were the best of the best during the entire 2016 football season for the Seminoles the whole time.
Since the 2016 season kicked off for the Florida State Seminoles over four months ago, there have been moments and players that shaped what took place this season for FSU football. From two classic wins in South Florida and a game to remember in the commonwealth of Kentucky to record breaking performances by upperclassmen and true freshman alike, it has been a year to remember in Tallahassee.
While the season didn’t end as many thought it would before it began, 2016 had successful moments – thanks to some of the most talented players in all of college football. But which ones were the best this season for the ‘Noles? Who were the players that shined above the rest in 2016?
Here’s a look at another one of the top 15 players on the Seminoles’ roster this past season.
No. 1 – Dalvin Cook / Running Back (Jr. – Miami, FL)
Stats: 288 carries for 1765 yards (6.1 YPC) and 19 touchdowns
The story of Cook’s career with the Seminoles was written a year before, when as a sophomore he destroyed the single season rushing total and finished with 1,691 yards and 19 touchdowns. So what did a healthy year three have in store for the superstar back? Well, lets just say that he did not disappoint.
The year started off hot with 192 combined yards in the win over Ole Miss, but the next two weeks saw a noticeable dip in production. However, a 267-yard rushing day against USF ignited a string of games that included 209 total yards and a touchdown against Miami, 169 rushing yards and four touchdowns against Clemson, four more touchdowns against Syracuse, 153 rushing yards against Florida and 207 total yards and a score in the Orange Bowl win.
When the year was done, Cook had broken his own single season record, become the leading rusher in school history along with scoring the most rushing touchdowns in the history of the program. Even with all that, Cook was unfairly shut out of almost all the top awards for some idiotic reason.
It didn’t surprise anyone when Cook announced he was going pro after the season, capping a magical run in Tallahassee that will go down as one of the best in program history – regardless of position.
