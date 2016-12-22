FSU Football’s Most Memorable Bowl Wins: No. 7

FSU football is heading back to another bowl game – here’s a look at the one of the more memorable postseason games in program history.

On January 2nd, 1950, the Florida State Seminoles made program history in just their third season of play. FSU football traveled from Tallahassee to Tampa to take on the Wofford Terriers in the Cigar Bowl – the first time the ‘Noles had been selected to play in a postseason bowl game since the program started.

This season, the Seminoles will take part in their 46th all-time bowl game when they play in the (bowl game) against the (opponent). It will be another in the list of memorable postseason contests for FSU football – a list that has taken the team everywhere from Miami to San Francisco and Atlanta to Dallas and points all over the place.

But, which bowl games have truly been the best ever for the Seminoles? Here’s a look at another memorable moment in the postseason for Florida State.

No. 7 – 1965 Gator Bowl (Florida State 36 Oklahoma 19)

The 1964 season was a special one for the Seminoles. After starting the year off with a shutout win at Miami, FSU football won seven of their next nine games (tying one of the other two) and got the first win in program history over the Florida Gators to end the regular season with a record of 8-1-1 and an invite to the Gator Bowl – where they would face traditional power Oklahoma.

At a time where most teams were starting to adopt the passing game more and more, the Seminoles were all about that life since they had a talented quarterback in Steve Tensi and a wide receiver that would be pretty good in Fred Biletnikoff. In their final game as members of the program, the two combined to put on a show that put the ‘Noles on the national map.

After the ‘Noles and Sooner exchanged first quarter touchdowns, the quarterback-receiver combo decided to complete not just one or two, but three touchdown passes in the second quarter alone and the route was on. The two would add a fourth touchdown later in the second half (along with one from Tensi to Don Floyd) to give Florida State their first bowl win since the 1949 season.

After missing out on a bowl game the following season, the ‘Noles would head to the postseason in the three years after that under head coach Bill Peterson. They would not win any of them and Peterson would eventually leave – while the program would fall on hard times until Bobby Bowden arrived in 1976 and turned things around, winning his first bowl game the following year.

