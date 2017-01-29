FSU Football: Recruits React To Final FSU Weekend Visit Before Signing Day

FSU football is set to have a strong close on National Signing Day in the coming week. We have reactions from recruits who visited.

FSU football coaches have done an excellent job on the recruiting trails this cycle, meeting almost every need with excellent players.

They have a great group of players that early enrolled, a few at critical positions and those players have done a great job of assisting the coaches in recruiting efforts.

The same can be said for this weekend when FSU hosted a few recruits they want to add to this class.

Four-star linebacker Levi Jones and his parents visited FSU and three-star LSU defensive tackle commit Neil Farrell visited Tallahassee.

By all accounts the visits went very well and the recruits and some parents took time to document their time at FSU this weekend. Check it:

Sittin her in Tally with my girl @KensyBoulware watching THE @ZayJones7 https://t.co/wzxsKVBifh — Mama Jones (@ManeeshaJones) January 28, 2017

Info Tidbits

Of course “Mama Jones” is the mother of Levi Jones who was showing Nole Nation love. In case you missed it somehow, Levi is the brother of Zay Jones who’s lighting it up as he’s preparing for the upcoming NFL Draft.

Zay Jones played wide receiver for East Carolina University and broke the FBS record for career receptions this past season with 388 receptions.

I must say, Neil Farrell looks good in the garnet and gold.

It must be impressionable to have four of the top 100 players in the 2017 recruiting class (Cam Akers, Joshua Kaindoh, Stanford Samuels III and Cyrus Fagans) in your ear an entire weekend about why you should continue your football career in Tallahassee.

