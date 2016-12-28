FSU Football Recruiting: ‘Noles Land 5-Star RB Cam Akers

FSU Football recruiting has landed its second five-star player in less than a week. Five-star running back Cam Akers has chosen FSU over Ole Miss, others.

Coach Jimbo Fisher put on the full court press to land five-star running back Cam Akers. He pulled the best player in a while out of Mississippi, beating out Ole Miss, LSU, Tennessee and everyone else.

FSU football will likely lose a generational football talent in Dalvin Cook, but Cam Akers could be better than he was coming out of high school.

Akers is ranked No. 4 overall in the class of 2017 and the No. 2 running back. He 5’11 213 pounds and was the Gatorade Player of the Year in the state of Mississippi.

Akers will play in the U.S. Army All-American Bowl Saturday, January 7, at 12 p.m on NBC.

Cam Akers will be an early enrollee which means he can participate in spring drills and get acclimated to college life.

It means he can get a head start on learning quarterback pass protections which are key to him getting on the field as a true freshman.

He’ll likely share carries with junior Jacques Patrick and sophomore Amir Rasul among others. However, I expect Akers to get the lion share of carries by the time the season ends in 2017 similar to Dalvin Cook in 2014.

He’s a complete back that can run with power and breakaway speed while being able to catch passes out of the backfield.

Akers is the third running back in the 2017 class with four-star Khalan Laborn and four-star Zaquandre White. However, there’s uncertainty with White potentially being academically ineligible.

Aker’s commitment is the 17th in this class and should put FSU football recruiting top 5 in the nation. Stay tuned to Chop Chat for more FSU football recruiting news, analysis and coverage.

