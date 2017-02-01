FSU Football Recruiting: Neil Farrell Sticks With LSU Commitment Over ‘Noles

FSU football was looking to land another good player in its 2017 recruiting class. LSU finally beats Jimbo Fisher at something by keeping Neil Farrell’s commitment.

DT

Neil Farrell 6’4, 295lbs, Mobile, Alabama, ***

Farrell is a three-star defensive tackle recruit from Mobile, Alabama, and is the second FSU un-committed target to NOT announce for the ‘Noles on National Signing Day.

He had been committed to LSU since July 26, 2016, but FSU made a push to get him on campus last weekend for an official visit and was successful.

In the end, the allure of LSU and their light depth chart was too much to pass up.

Farrell would have been the third defensive tackle recruit alongside four-star Ja’len Parks and three-star Cory Durden. It would have been arguably one of the best defensive tackle classes with the possibility of adding five-star defensive tackle Marvin Wilson later today.

Farrell is the No. 381 player overall in the 2017 class and the No. 26 defensive tackle. He had other offers from teams like USC, Alabama, Clemson, Florida, Kentucky, Louisville and Michigan among others.

FSU football recruiting still sits at 22 commitments at the time and No. 5 class nationally at the time of this writing with two or three spots remaining in the class.

