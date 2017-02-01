FSU Football Recruiting: Levi Jones Picks USC over FSU

FSU Football started off National Signing Day with a bang as they landed four-star linebacker Leonard Warner. However, they missed on Levi Jones as he’s going to USC.

LB

Levi Jones 6’3, 215lbs, Austin, Texas, ****

Jones is a four-star linebacker recruit from Austin, Texas, and is the first FSU un-committed target to NOT choose the ‘Noles on National Signing Day.

He was also considering the likes of FSU, USC and Florida from a final list he announced after his FSU football visit this past weekend.

It was thought that FSU football was in a good position to land the talented linebacker. However, it seemed like that all changed at the 11th hour as crystal balls began to pour in for USC.

Jones would have been the second linebacker from Texas to sign with FSU football in as many years with the ‘Noles getting Dontavious Jackson last season.

He named FSU his leader late in the recruiting cycle without every visiting the ‘Noles. However, he promptly named Florida his leader after they were his first official visit. Jones then visited USC and UCLA before rounding out his visits with FSU.

In the end, the allure of the west coast was able to land the talented linebacker recruit who’s ranked No. 92 overall and the No. 6 linebacker recruit in the class. Jones would have added much-needed depth, especially with the departure of Matthew Thomas and Ro’Derrick Hoskins after the 2017 season.

The FSU class is at 22 players at the present time with room for three or four more players.

