FSU Football Recruiting: Leonard Warner Chooses FSU over Stanford

FSU football added another blue chip player to its roster when four-star linebacker Leonard Warner picked them over Stanford on National Signing Day.

LB

Leonard Warner 6’4, 225lbs, Snellville, Georgia, ****

Warner is a four-star linebacker recruit from Snellville, Georgia, and is the first FSU un-committed target to announce for the ‘Noles on National Signing Day.

The main competition for Warner was the Stanford Cardinals as Warner’s interested in engineering as a major. The decision largely came down to the persistence of Fisher and staff coupled with Georgia taking a huge class this year.

Also, it’s possible that Warner may not have been admitted into Stanford. In the end, it was all great news for FSU.

Warner is the third linebacker to commit in the 2017 class alongside early enrollee Adonis Thomas and legacy recruit DeCalon Brooks.

This is a big get for Jimbo Fisher and staff as they have not be as successful in the state of Georgia lately when it comes to blue chip players. Warner should add excellent depth for a linebacker corps that will lose both Matthew Thomas and Ro’Derrick Hoskins after the 2017 season.

Warner is the No. 177 player overall in and the No. 8 linebacker recruit in the class of 2017. This commitment puts FSU at 22 players at the present time with room for three or four more players in this class.

The FSU football class is now officially over 50 percent when it comes to blue chip prospects.

Be sure to keep checking Chop Chat’s National Signing Day LIVE tracker for more updates throughout the day.

This article originally appeared on