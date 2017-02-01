FSU Football Recruiting: Henry Ruggs III Picks Alabama Over FSU

FSU football wanted another big time receiver in this class. They did all they could but it wasn’t enough to land Henry Ruggs III over Alabama.

Ruggs III is a four-star wide receiver recruit from Montgomery, Alabama, and was heavily considering FSU football. However, Alabama is his home state and that was too much in the end for the talented receiver.

This was really a coin flip battle as FSU went toe-to-toe with Alabama over their No.1 wide receiver recruit for the second year in a row. Keith Gavin was Alabama’s top wide receiver last year and FSU was able to get his commitment.

However, its not too often you can beat Nick Saban for a player he wants, not to mention when its an in-state player.

Ruggs III is the No. 77 overall player in this class and the No. 11 ranked wide receiver. FSU already has commitments from the No. 8 and No. 51 wide receivers in the 2017 class.

The FSU recruiting class still stands at 22 with room for one or two more players.

