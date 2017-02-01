FSU Football Recruiting: Five-Star Marvin Wilson FSU Over LSU

FSU Football recruiting put up a valiant effort and did everything possible to land the five-star defensive tackle. In the end, Marvin Wilson chose FSU.

DT

Marvin Wilson 6’4, 330 lbs, Bellaire, Texas, *****

FSU football had a common theme on National Signing Day. They signed their first un-committed target in four-star linebacker Leonard Warner. However, missed on the remaining three targets before getting the biggest fish of them all.

We mean that literally and figuratively in five-star defensive tackle recruit Marvin Wilson.

Coach Tim Brewster and Odell Haggins put in a lot of time on Wilson to come up short. It paid off with Cam Akers, and the same held true with Marvin Wilson.

Wilson had offers from every major Division I program in the country and ultimately most believe the decision came down to LSU and FSU with Ohio State emerging late.

Wilson had visited FSU several times and camped there this past summer, but nobody had any idea where the heralded recruit would go until he announced his decision.

He’s the No. 6 overall recruit in the 2017 class and the No. 1 defensive tackle. The ‘Noles have three of the best defensive linemen in the country in its class, in a year that’s down a bit talent wise.

Be sure to check Chop Chat’s National Signing Day LIVE tracker for a full rundown on the 2017 FSU football recruiting class.

This article originally appeared on