FSU Football Recruiting: Fans React To Landing 5-Star Joshua Kaindoh

FSU football

Nov 15, 2014; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Jimbo Fisher walks off the field after the Florida State Seminoles beat the Miami Hurricanes 30-26 at Sun Life Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Manning-USA TODAY Sports

FSU football recruiting made a huge move Friday night with the addition of 5-star defensive end Joshua Kaindoh. Nole Nation went crazy on Twitter.

FSU football needed a defensive end and got one of the best in the nation when Joshua Kaindoh committed via his Twitter account Friday night.

Kaindoh is considered the No. 2 defensive end and the No. 21 player overall in the class of 2017.

The ‘Noles jumped from No. 12 nationally to No. 7 with Kaindoh’s commitment. FSU football leaps Clemson for No. 1 spot in the ACC, and has the fifth highest composite player average in the nation (91.11).

Only Ohio State (95.72), Georgia (93.43), Alabama (92.75) and Clemson (92.13) have higher composite player averages.

2017 FSU commits were excited to add Kaindoh to the fold as were FSU fans. Penn State and Maryland fans sulked in disappointment. Check how it unfolded on Twitter.

college football

Sep 5, 2016; Orlando, FL, USA; Florida State Seminoles fans react after a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Mississippi Rebels at Camping World Stadium. Florida State Seminoles won 45-34. Mandatory Credit: Logan Bowles-USA TODAY Sports

FSU Players and Commits

fsu football

Nov 11, 2016; Tallahassee, FL, USA; Florida State Seminoles fans cheer their team against the Boston College Eagles at Doak Campbell Stadium. Florida State won 45-7. Mandatory Credit: Glenn Beil-USA TODAY Sports

FSU Fans

Nov 26, 2016; Tallahassee, FL, USA; Florida State Seminoles defensive end Demarcus Walker (44) celebrates after the Seminoles beat the Florida Gators at Doak Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Vastola-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 26, 2016; Tallahassee, FL, USA; Florida State Seminoles defensive end Demarcus Walker (44) celebrates after the Seminoles beat the Florida Gators at Doak Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Vastola-USA TODAY Sports

Competing Fans

Nov 26, 2016; Tallahassee, FL, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Deondre Francois (12), defensive end Demarcus Walker (44), and running back Dalvin Cook (4) celebrate after the Seminoles beat the Florida Gators at Doak Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Vastola-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 26, 2016; Tallahassee, FL, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Deondre Francois (12), defensive end Demarcus Walker (44), and running back Dalvin Cook (4) celebrate after the Seminoles beat the Florida Gators at Doak Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Vastola-USA TODAY Sports

Conclusion

As you can see, FSU football commits were LIT. Kaindoh was already doing his part to bring other big time players with him to FSU as well.

Robert Beal is a four-star defensive end Georgia commit who flirted with FSU football early in the recruiting process.

Five-star defensive tackle Marvin Wilson is the other player Kaindoh targeted within an hour of committing to the good guys.

Can you believe Penn State fans were so respectful? That’s how you’re supposed to do it when a player doesn’t choose your school.  Props to them.

Now FSU football plays the waiting game to see if they’ll land five-star running back Cam Akers on December 30.

